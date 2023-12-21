Pompeii’s ancient art of textile dyeing is revived to show another side of life before eruption

A visitor holds an iris flower as she admires busy winged cupids dyeing textiles painted on a frieze at waist level that runs around the living room in one of the wealthiest homes in Pompeii, the House of the Vetti., in the Pompeii archeological site, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. A new project in Pompeii is combining traditional dyeing techniques with colorful frescoes, a historic reconstruction of a garden with Roman-era plants and the study of a steamy workshop where slaves dyed cloth, to revive the daily life in the ancient city before the eruption. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Trisha Thomas, The Associated Press

Posted December 21, 2023 12:07 am.

Last Updated December 21, 2023 12:12 am.

POMPEII, Italy (AP) — A new project inside the Pompeii archaeological site is reviving ancient textile dyeing techniques to show another side of daily life before the city was destroyed by a volcano in 79 A.D.

The inspiration comes from frescoes unearthed inside the archaeological site that show winged cupids dying cloth, gathering grapes for wine and making perfumes.

“It is very close to the actual reality,” the archaeological site’s director, Gabriel Zuchtriegel, said of the images.

For the project, Zuchtriegel tapped a master dyer based in Umbria, Claudio Cutuli, who uses dyes he makes from plants in his own clothing line.

Cutuli uses the root of “rubia tinctorum,” or rose madder, for the famous Pompeiian red. He uses walnut husks for brown, elderberries for black and grey and cardamom for the amber, yellow and shades of green.

With the Pompeiian color palette, Cutuli is dying scarves with motifs taken from the House of Vetti frescoes, which include the cupids. The rich home, like the rest of Pompeii, was buried under ash.

Half of the profits from the scarves’ sale will help fund further restoration efforts at the once-sprawling city, where gardeners recently recreated a nursery that includes plants that were used for dying before Pompeii’s destruction.

Garden historian Maurizio Bartolini said roots, bark and flowers were often used in dyeing. Rosehip, for example, made a soft pink “that was one of the most used colors,’’ he said.

Frescoes in the archaeological site show wealthy Pompeiians dressed brightly in purple, green, pinks, blues and yellows. The hues were achieved by boiling the dyed textiles in metal-lined vats at workshops run by slaves who, by contrast, wore plain, brown tunics.

“It’s quite unpleasant conditions for the slaves who worked here,” said archaeologist Sophie Hay. “You have got the furnaces going, and it would be hot, crowded and noisy because people would be shouting when they come in to see if their stuff is ready yet.”

For Zuchtriegel, textile dyeing is another way to bring Pompeii back to life for modern visitors.

“It is part of a scientific and cultural project to create awareness that history is not only the big monuments and beautiful paintings,” he said. “There’s also another history, of the economy, the daily life, the lives of the majority which often are not represented in the great narratives.”

Trisha Thomas, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Officer, security guards injured in Scarborough smash-and-grab robbery
Officer, security guards injured in Scarborough smash-and-grab robbery

Police are searching for two suspects following a brazen smash-and-grab robbery in Scarborough. Investigators say two suspects used hammers to smash display cases and grab products at a jewelry store...

2h ago

Toronto police report staggering rise in hate crimes against Jews, Muslims
Toronto police report staggering rise in hate crimes against Jews, Muslims

Hate crimes in Toronto are occurring at an alarming rate as Toronto police release another set of staggering statistics showing Muslim and Jewish communities continue to be targeted. "This is a kind...

3h ago

Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint before fleeing in stolen U-Haul: police
Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint before fleeing in stolen U-Haul: police

Emergency Task Force (ETF) officers arrested a suspect in the Scarborough stabbing of an off-duty police officer on Wednesday, but not before police say he abducted a citizen at gunpoint and went on a...

1h ago

TTC says no fare increase in $2.6B budget for 2024
TTC says no fare increase in $2.6B budget for 2024

The TTC has approved a $2.6 billion budget for 2024 that includes increased service levels but no fare increases. After raising the cost of Presto and cash fares by 10 cents a year ago, the transit...

7h ago

Top Stories

Officer, security guards injured in Scarborough smash-and-grab robbery
Officer, security guards injured in Scarborough smash-and-grab robbery

Police are searching for two suspects following a brazen smash-and-grab robbery in Scarborough. Investigators say two suspects used hammers to smash display cases and grab products at a jewelry store...

2h ago

Toronto police report staggering rise in hate crimes against Jews, Muslims
Toronto police report staggering rise in hate crimes against Jews, Muslims

Hate crimes in Toronto are occurring at an alarming rate as Toronto police release another set of staggering statistics showing Muslim and Jewish communities continue to be targeted. "This is a kind...

3h ago

Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint before fleeing in stolen U-Haul: police
Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint before fleeing in stolen U-Haul: police

Emergency Task Force (ETF) officers arrested a suspect in the Scarborough stabbing of an off-duty police officer on Wednesday, but not before police say he abducted a citizen at gunpoint and went on a...

1h ago

TTC says no fare increase in $2.6B budget for 2024
TTC says no fare increase in $2.6B budget for 2024

The TTC has approved a $2.6 billion budget for 2024 that includes increased service levels but no fare increases. After raising the cost of Presto and cash fares by 10 cents a year ago, the transit...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

4:00
No love story for Taylor Swift this time
No love story for Taylor Swift this time

Stunning drone footage of the recent volcanic eruption in Iceland. Plus, Taylor Swift tops a not so desirable year end list. Richard Southern and Mark McAllister discuss.

6h ago

2:13
Man arrested after hours-long police pursuit
Man arrested after hours-long police pursuit

Toronto Police have arrested a man they say is connected to the stabbing of an off-duty police officer earlier this month. Brandon Rowe on the hours-long pursuit and the take-down that eventually ended it.

6h ago

2:53
'Am I a threat?': Bonnie Crombie fires back
'Am I a threat?': Bonnie Crombie fires back

Bonnie Crombie has been thrown into the fire that is Ontario politics, and it will no doubt make 2024 a wild year at Queen's Park. Richard Southern goes one-on-one with the new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.

7h ago

1:48
Driver of stolen U-Haul arrested following an abduction at gunpoint and chase across GTA
Driver of stolen U-Haul arrested following an abduction at gunpoint and chase across GTA

The suspect was being investigated for a previous stabbing in Scarborough of an off-duty police officer when they took off evading arrest.

8h ago

6:44
The struggle to shelter refugee claimants in Toronto
The struggle to shelter refugee claimants in Toronto

Black-led organizations, and churches have been stepping up to house refugee claimants who have been sleeping on Toronto streets. Eddie Jjumba, director of Dominion House of Hope, speaks with Faiza Amin on the deep need for more supports.

12h ago

More Videos