5 suspects arrested in stolen vehicle, gun seized: Peel police

Peel Regional Police officers conducting an auto theft enforcement in Brampton say they spotted a stolen vehicle on Wednesday, arresting five occupants and seizing a gun.

Officers identified and located the stolen vehicle in the McVean Drive and Cottrelle Boulevard area, near Goreway Drive and Castlemore Road.

Investigators say a gun found inside the vehicle was loaded.

All five occupants were arrested and face the following charges:

Gurgit Dosanjh, 37 of Brampton:

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

• Possession of a Loaded Firearm

• Occupant of a Motor Vehicle Knowing There is a Firearm

• Careless Storage of a Firearm

• Possession of a Controlled Substance

Jasvir Gill, 37 of Quebec:

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

• Possession of a Loaded Firearm

• Occupant of a Motor Vehicle Knowing There is a Firearm

• Careless Storage of a Firearm

• Possession of a Controlled Substance

Xx Jagpal Singh, 27 of Quebec:

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

• Possession of a Loaded Firearm

• Occupant of a Motor Vehicle Knowing There is a Firearm

• Careless Storage of a Firearm

Sunil Masoun, 44 of Toronto:

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

• Possession of a Loaded Firearm

• Occupant of a Motor Vehicle Knowing There is a Firearm

• Careless Storage of a Firearm

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Iqbal Virk, 31 of Quebec:

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

• Possession of a Loaded Firearm

• Occupant of a Motor Vehicle Knowing There is a Firearm

• Careless Storage of a Firearm

Police all five were held in custody pending a bail hearing.