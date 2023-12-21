5 suspects arrested in stolen vehicle, gun seized: Peel police
Posted December 21, 2023 2:17 pm.
Peel Regional Police officers conducting an auto theft enforcement in Brampton say they spotted a stolen vehicle on Wednesday, arresting five occupants and seizing a gun.
Officers identified and located the stolen vehicle in the McVean Drive and Cottrelle Boulevard area, near Goreway Drive and Castlemore Road.
Investigators say a gun found inside the vehicle was loaded.
All five occupants were arrested and face the following charges:
Gurgit Dosanjh, 37 of Brampton:
• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
• Possession of a Loaded Firearm
• Occupant of a Motor Vehicle Knowing There is a Firearm
• Careless Storage of a Firearm
• Possession of a Controlled Substance
Jasvir Gill, 37 of Quebec:
• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
• Possession of a Loaded Firearm
• Occupant of a Motor Vehicle Knowing There is a Firearm
• Careless Storage of a Firearm
• Possession of a Controlled Substance
Xx Jagpal Singh, 27 of Quebec:
• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
• Possession of a Loaded Firearm
• Occupant of a Motor Vehicle Knowing There is a Firearm
• Careless Storage of a Firearm
Sunil Masoun, 44 of Toronto:
• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
• Possession of a Loaded Firearm
• Occupant of a Motor Vehicle Knowing There is a Firearm
• Careless Storage of a Firearm
• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime
Iqbal Virk, 31 of Quebec:
• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
• Possession of a Loaded Firearm
• Occupant of a Motor Vehicle Knowing There is a Firearm
• Careless Storage of a Firearm
Police all five were held in custody pending a bail hearing.