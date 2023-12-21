5 suspects arrested in stolen vehicle, gun seized: Peel police

Peel Regional Police badge
Peel Regional Police badge and cruiser are seen. PRP

By Michael Talbot

Posted December 21, 2023 2:17 pm.

Peel Regional Police officers conducting an auto theft enforcement in Brampton say they spotted a stolen vehicle on Wednesday, arresting five occupants and seizing a gun.

Officers identified and located the stolen vehicle in the McVean Drive and Cottrelle Boulevard area, near Goreway Drive and Castlemore Road.

Investigators say a gun found inside the vehicle was loaded.

All five occupants were arrested and face the following charges:

Gurgit Dosanjh, 37 of Brampton:

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
• Possession of a Loaded Firearm
• Occupant of a Motor Vehicle Knowing There is a Firearm
• Careless Storage of a Firearm
• Possession of a Controlled Substance

Jasvir Gill, 37 of Quebec:

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
• Possession of a Loaded Firearm
• Occupant of a Motor Vehicle Knowing There is a Firearm
• Careless Storage of a Firearm
• Possession of a Controlled Substance

Xx Jagpal Singh, 27 of Quebec:

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
• Possession of a Loaded Firearm
• Occupant of a Motor Vehicle Knowing There is a Firearm
• Careless Storage of a Firearm

Sunil Masoun, 44 of Toronto:

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
• Possession of a Loaded Firearm
• Occupant of a Motor Vehicle Knowing There is a Firearm
• Careless Storage of a Firearm
• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Iqbal Virk, 31 of Quebec:

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
• Possession of a Loaded Firearm
• Occupant of a Motor Vehicle Knowing There is a Firearm
• Careless Storage of a Firearm

Police all five were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Video shows stolen SUV smashing into unmarked police cars in Etobicoke
Video shows stolen SUV smashing into unmarked police cars in Etobicoke

Toronto police have released video of the moment an alleged stolen SUV smashed into unmarked cruisers, leading to the arrests of two teens in Etobicoke with ties to multiple break-and-enters. Members...

3h ago

Toronto mother dealing with her son’s death one soap bar at a time
Toronto mother dealing with her son’s death one soap bar at a time

On any given day inside her North York Kitchen, you’ll find Cristina Lai, a school teacher, busy with her new found passion. “I’ve always loved soaps, the smells,” she said. “To me, each bar...

SPEAKERS CORNER

38m ago

Toronto to receive nearly $500 million in major housing deal with feds
Toronto to receive nearly $500 million in major housing deal with feds

Toronto is about to get a major influx of cash to help address the city's housing affordability crisis. Mayor Olivia Chow was joined by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the federal housing minister...

38m ago

Honda to recall 297,000 cars in Canada due to fuel pump defect
Honda to recall 297,000 cars in Canada due to fuel pump defect

Honda says it will recall approximately 297,000 Acura and Honda vehicles in Canada to replace their fuel pumps - a defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling...

14m ago

Top Stories

Video shows stolen SUV smashing into unmarked police cars in Etobicoke
Video shows stolen SUV smashing into unmarked police cars in Etobicoke

Toronto police have released video of the moment an alleged stolen SUV smashed into unmarked cruisers, leading to the arrests of two teens in Etobicoke with ties to multiple break-and-enters. Members...

3h ago

Toronto mother dealing with her son’s death one soap bar at a time
Toronto mother dealing with her son’s death one soap bar at a time

On any given day inside her North York Kitchen, you’ll find Cristina Lai, a school teacher, busy with her new found passion. “I’ve always loved soaps, the smells,” she said. “To me, each bar...

SPEAKERS CORNER

38m ago

Toronto to receive nearly $500 million in major housing deal with feds
Toronto to receive nearly $500 million in major housing deal with feds

Toronto is about to get a major influx of cash to help address the city's housing affordability crisis. Mayor Olivia Chow was joined by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the federal housing minister...

38m ago

Honda to recall 297,000 cars in Canada due to fuel pump defect
Honda to recall 297,000 cars in Canada due to fuel pump defect

Honda says it will recall approximately 297,000 Acura and Honda vehicles in Canada to replace their fuel pumps - a defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling...

14m ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Ontario condo associations raising concerns over safety of board members
Ontario condo associations raising concerns over safety of board members

Ontario's three largest condo associations are sounding the alarm over safety and privacy concerns in the wake of the one-year anniversary of the Vaughan condo shooting. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

15h ago

4:00
No love story for Taylor Swift this time
No love story for Taylor Swift this time

Stunning drone footage of the recent volcanic eruption in Iceland. Plus, Taylor Swift tops a not so desirable year end list. Richard Southern and Mark McAllister discuss.

20h ago

2:58
Staggering police report shows continued rise in hate crimes
Staggering police report shows continued rise in hate crimes

A staggering report released by Toronto police show hate crimes continue rising at an alarming rate. Shauna Hunt with the numbers and why Muslim and Jewish community leaders say they are just the tip of the iceberg

20h ago

2:13
Man arrested after hours-long police pursuit
Man arrested after hours-long police pursuit

Toronto Police have arrested a man they say is connected to the stabbing of an off-duty police officer earlier this month. Brandon Rowe on the hours-long pursuit and the take-down that eventually ended it.

20h ago

2:53
'Am I a threat?': Bonnie Crombie fires back
'Am I a threat?': Bonnie Crombie fires back

Bonnie Crombie has been thrown into the fire that is Ontario politics, and it will no doubt make 2024 a wild year at Queen's Park. Richard Southern goes one-on-one with the new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.

21h ago

More Videos