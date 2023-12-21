Strong winds from Storm Pia disrupt holiday travel in the UK

Travellers wait for a train at platform 1 in King's Cross station in London, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Rail travellers over the Christmas holiday season will have to contend with disruptions to services due to engineering work and bad weather.

By The Associated Press

Posted December 21, 2023 9:26 am.

Last Updated December 21, 2023 9:42 am.

LONDON (AP) — High winds from Storm Pia disrupted holiday travel Thursday in northern areas of the U.K. as flights were grounded, train service was suspended or slowed, and ferries stopped running to islands off Scotland’s west coast.

A gust of 115 mph (185 kilometers per hour) was recorded on Cairngorm Summit in the Scottish Highlands. Wind warnings for up to 80 mph (128 kph) were in place in northern Scotland and up to 55 mph (88 kph) in northern England and Northern Ireland. There was also an ice and snow warning for the Shetland Islands, where schools were closed.

Gusts knocked down trees that blocked roads and struck power lines, causing blackouts to 40,000 households in northeast England, energy company Northern Powergrid said.

High winds toppled a truck on a highway in Manchester and tore part of the the roof off an apartment building in Sheffield.

The storm hit amid high holiday travel that is expected to peak Friday.

British Airways grounded two dozen flights, British broadcaster Sky News reported. A spokesperson for the airline did not provide further details but issued a statement saying it apologized to customers for having to “make some adjustments” to its schedule.

National Rail said speed restrictions for trains were in place across Scotland, and parts of England and Wales. ScotRail said it suspended service on some of its lines, and TransPennine Express asked train passengers to delay their journeys in and out of Edinburgh through most of the day.

Ferry operator CalMac canceled its service to 22 islands off the west coast of Scotland.

Breezes were expected to die down throughout the day in the U.K., but the storm was expected to bring strong winds to Denmark, northern Germany and Poland, the Met Office said.

The Associated Press


Top Stories

Toronto to get nearly $500 million in housing funding from feds
Toronto to get nearly $500 million in housing funding from feds

Toronto is about to get a major influx of cash to help address the city's housing affordability crisis. Mayor Olivia Chow will be joined by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for an announcement on Thursday...

9m ago

Fire destroys home in Brampton; no injuries reported
Fire destroys home in Brampton; no injuries reported

Crews worked through the early morning hours Thursday to control a fire that tore through a home in Brampton. Fire crews were called to a house in the area of Kennedy Road and Conservation Drive, north...

1h ago

Man wanted for allegedly harassing, following teen girl home in downtown Toronto
Man wanted for allegedly harassing, following teen girl home in downtown Toronto

Toronto police are looking for a suspect who allegedly repeatedly harassed a girl in downtown Toronto. In a release, police say a teenage girl was talking home from school near Dundas Street West and...

1h ago

Man convicted of human trafficking after woman escapes, calls 911: police
Man convicted of human trafficking after woman escapes, calls 911: police

An Ontario man was convicted and sentenced to prison time in a human trafficking case after a woman escaped her captor and contacted police in Markham, leading to a second victim being located. York...

14m ago

