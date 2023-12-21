Suspect identified in shooting death of Kleinburg man earlier this month

Police are searching for a 29-year-old in connection with the shooting death of a Kleinburg man earlier this month in North York.

Investigators were called to Oakland Avenue just off Wilson Avenue around 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 9 for reports of a man lying on the roadway.

Paramedics transported the man to the hospital via emergency run in life-threatening condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

He was later identified as 36-year-old Roberto Lowndes of Kleinburg.

Police have now issued a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder for Luis Miguel Eucebio Severino. He’s described as being five-foot-11, 174 pounds with a muscular build, black hair, black facial hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.