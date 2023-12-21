Mayor Chow, Trudeau to make major Toronto housing announcement today

A significant announcement is expected from Toronto’s mayor and the prime minister on Thursday as the city continues to deal with a housing affordability crisis.

Mayor Olivia Chow will be joined by Justin Trudeau for the housing announcement in the morning. Trudeau is also scheduled meet with Chow in her City Hall office on Thursday afternoon.

The announcement comes after Chow expressed disappointment when the Trudeau government released its fall economic statement last month, saying it failed to meet the ambition of Toronto’s housing plan with the housing funding initiatives outlined in the budget not kicking in until 2025.

She argued the city needs more urgency to help tackle an ongoing crisis, citing the hundreds of refugees sleeping on the city’s streets. Chow has previously said the federal government’s Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) could help remedy the issue.

The HAF asks for housing plans from local governments, and once approved, provides funding upfront to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. The fund is designed to speed up the building to new housing to ease soaring prices and protect rental stock.

The mayor said Toronto was close to inking a HAF deal after the City of Calgary and the federal government reached a $228-million agreement in November.

Chow and Trudeau will be joined by the federal housing minister for the announcement at 11:45 a.m. The prime minister is expected to meet with Chow at 2:15 p.m.