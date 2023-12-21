Two Rhode Island men charged with assault and battery in death of Patriots fan

FILE - Championship banners hang at Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass on Sept. 22, 2019. Two Rhode Island men, John Vieira and Justin Mitchell, have been charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct by police in connection with the death of a fan, Dale Mooney, at a New England Patriots game in September. The review of the available evidence failed to establish a basis for criminal prosecution of charges related to homicide in Mooney's death, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini via AP, File) Panini

By The Associated Press

Posted December 21, 2023 3:32 pm.

Last Updated December 21, 2023 4:12 pm.

BOSTON (AP) — Two Rhode Island men have been charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct by Foxborough Police in connection with the recent death of a fan at a New England Patriots game.

John Vieira, 59, and Justin Mitchell, 39, both of Warwick, R.I., were charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct earlier this month after investigators said they punched 53-year-old Dale Mooney, of Newmarket, New Hampshire.

Mooney was struck during an altercation at the Sept. 17 game, which ended in a 24-17 win by the visiting Miami Dolphins, investigators said. Mooney was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Criminal complaints filed earlier this month said both Vieira and Mitchell “did assault and beat Dale Mooney.” A lawyer for Mitchell did not immediately return a phone call. Court records didn’t indicate an attorney for Vieira.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner provided preliminary indications that did not suggest traumatic injury, but did identify a medical issue, according to the district attorney’s office. The cause and manner of death were undetermined at that time, pending further testing.

Final determinations delivered to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office ruled the manner of death a homicide. The cause of death has been ruled as “probable cardiac dysrhythmia in a person with severe hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease during a physical altercation.”

The review of the available evidence, including the autopsy results and multiple angles of video capturing the incident, failed to establish a basis for criminal prosecution of charges related to homicide in Mooney’s death, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement Thursday.

“We thank the members of the public who made their private videos of the altercation available for our review, and the investigators at the Foxborough Police Department, for their help in establishing a clear picture of these tragic events,” Morrissey said.

Viera is scheduled for a court appearance on Jan. 19. Mitchell is due in court on Jan. 26.

Gillette Stadium officials said at the time that they were “heartbroken” by the death of Mooney, who they said was a lifelong Patriots fan and 30-year season ticket holder.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Video shows stolen SUV smashing into unmarked police cars in Etobicoke
Video shows stolen SUV smashing into unmarked police cars in Etobicoke

Toronto police have released video of the moment an alleged stolen SUV smashed into unmarked cruisers, leading to the arrests of two teens in Etobicoke with ties to multiple break-and-enters. Members...

4h ago

2nd-degree murder charge laid in stabbing of Mexico man in North York
2nd-degree murder charge laid in stabbing of Mexico man in North York

A man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the fatal stabbing of a Mexican citizen earlier this month in North York. Toronto police were called to the Bayview Avenue area near Hwy. 401 on Dec....

43m ago

Toronto mother dealing with her son’s death one soap bar at a time
Toronto mother dealing with her son’s death one soap bar at a time

On any given day inside her North York Kitchen, you’ll find Cristina Lai, a school teacher, busy with her new found passion. “I’ve always loved soaps, the smells,” she said. “To me, each bar...

SPEAKERS CORNER

2h ago

Peterborough start-up turning gas-powered classic cars into electric vehicles
Peterborough start-up turning gas-powered classic cars into electric vehicles

A female-run innovative start-up is working to turn gas-powered cars into electric vehicles out of Peterborough, marrying tradition with sustainability. ARC Motor Company was established by Sloane Paul,...

57m ago

Top Stories

Video shows stolen SUV smashing into unmarked police cars in Etobicoke
Video shows stolen SUV smashing into unmarked police cars in Etobicoke

Toronto police have released video of the moment an alleged stolen SUV smashed into unmarked cruisers, leading to the arrests of two teens in Etobicoke with ties to multiple break-and-enters. Members...

4h ago

2nd-degree murder charge laid in stabbing of Mexico man in North York
2nd-degree murder charge laid in stabbing of Mexico man in North York

A man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the fatal stabbing of a Mexican citizen earlier this month in North York. Toronto police were called to the Bayview Avenue area near Hwy. 401 on Dec....

43m ago

Toronto mother dealing with her son’s death one soap bar at a time
Toronto mother dealing with her son’s death one soap bar at a time

On any given day inside her North York Kitchen, you’ll find Cristina Lai, a school teacher, busy with her new found passion. “I’ve always loved soaps, the smells,” she said. “To me, each bar...

SPEAKERS CORNER

2h ago

Peterborough start-up turning gas-powered classic cars into electric vehicles
Peterborough start-up turning gas-powered classic cars into electric vehicles

A female-run innovative start-up is working to turn gas-powered cars into electric vehicles out of Peterborough, marrying tradition with sustainability. ARC Motor Company was established by Sloane Paul,...

57m ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Ontario condo associations raising concerns over safety of board members
Ontario condo associations raising concerns over safety of board members

Ontario's three largest condo associations are sounding the alarm over safety and privacy concerns in the wake of the one-year anniversary of the Vaughan condo shooting. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

16h ago

4:00
No love story for Taylor Swift this time
No love story for Taylor Swift this time

Stunning drone footage of the recent volcanic eruption in Iceland. Plus, Taylor Swift tops a not so desirable year end list. Richard Southern and Mark McAllister discuss.

21h ago

2:58
Staggering police report shows continued rise in hate crimes
Staggering police report shows continued rise in hate crimes

A staggering report released by Toronto police show hate crimes continue rising at an alarming rate. Shauna Hunt with the numbers and why Muslim and Jewish community leaders say they are just the tip of the iceberg

22h ago

2:13
Man arrested after hours-long police pursuit
Man arrested after hours-long police pursuit

Toronto Police have arrested a man they say is connected to the stabbing of an off-duty police officer earlier this month. Brandon Rowe on the hours-long pursuit and the take-down that eventually ended it.

22h ago

2:53
'Am I a threat?': Bonnie Crombie fires back
'Am I a threat?': Bonnie Crombie fires back

Bonnie Crombie has been thrown into the fire that is Ontario politics, and it will no doubt make 2024 a wild year at Queen's Park. Richard Southern goes one-on-one with the new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.

22h ago

More Videos