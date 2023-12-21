UN says up to 300,000 Sudanese fled their homes after a notorious group seized their safe haven

This is a locator map for Sudan with its capital, Khartoum. (AP Photo)

By Samy Magdy, The Associated Press

Posted December 21, 2023 4:44 am.

Last Updated December 21, 2023 5:42 am.

CAIRO (AP) — Fighting between Sudan’s military and a notorious paramilitary group forced up to 300,000 people to flee their homes in a province that had been a safe haven for families displaced by the devastating conflict in the northeastern African country, the U.N. said Thursday.

The fighting erupted in the city of Wad Medani, the provincial capital of Jazeera province, after the Rapid Support Forces attacked the city earlier this month. The RSF said that it took over Wad Medani earlier this week, and the military said that its troops withdrew from the city, and an investigation was opened.

Sudan’s war began in mid-April after months of tensions between military chief Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan and RSF commander Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo. Both generals led a military coup in October 2021 that derailed Sudan’s short-lived transition to democracy following a popular uprising that forced the removal of President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.

The U.N. agency International Organization for Migration said that between 250,000 and 300,000 people fled the province — many reportedly on foot — to safer areas in the provinces of al-Qadarif, Sinnar and the White Nile. Some sheltered in camps for displaced people and many sought shelter in local communities, it said.

Jazeera, Sudan’s breadbasket, was home to about 6 million Sudanese. Since the war, about 500,000 displaced fled to the province, mostly from the capital, Khartoum, which has been the center of fighting, according to the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. Medani, which is about 100 kilometers (60 miles) southeast of Khartoum, had hosted more than 86,000 of the displaced, OCHA said.

The World Food Program announced Wednesday that it has temporarily halted food assistance in some parts of Jazeera, in what it described a “major setback” to humanitarian efforts in the province.

The U.N. food agency said that it had provided assistance to 800,000 people in the province, including many families that fled the fighting in Khartoum.

The conflict in Sudan has wrecked the country and killed up to 9,000 people as of October, according to the United Nations. However, activists and doctors’ groups say the real toll is far higher.

More than 7 million people were forced out of their homes, including more than 1.5 million who have sought refuge in neighboring countries, according to the U.N. figures.

The fighting in Wad Medani forced many aid groups, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, to evacuate its staff from the city, which was a center of the humanitarian operations in the country.

The RSF takeover prompted fears among Wad Medani residents that they would carry out atrocities in their city as they did in the capital, Khartoum, and the western region of Darfur. The U.N. and rights groups have accused the RSF of atrocities in Darfur, which was the scene of a genocidal campaign in the early 2000s.

The RSF grew out of the state-backed Arab militias known as Janjaweed, which were accused of widespread killings, rapes and other atrocities in the Darfur conflict.

Ahmed Tag el-Sir, a father of three, fled along with his family to the neighboring province of al-Qadarif after the RSF rampaged through their village of al-Sharfa Barakar north of Wad Medani.

“They shelled the village and took over residents’ homes, like they did in Darfur,” the man said from a relative’s house where he shelters along with two other families. “We fled out of fear of being killed or our women being raped by the Janjaweed.”

Samy Magdy, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Officer, security guards injured in Scarborough smash-and-grab robbery
Officer, security guards injured in Scarborough smash-and-grab robbery

Police are searching for two suspects following a brazen smash-and-grab robbery in Scarborough. Investigators say two suspects used hammers to smash display cases and grab products at a jewelry store...

7h ago

Toronto police report staggering rise in hate crimes against Jews, Muslims
Toronto police report staggering rise in hate crimes against Jews, Muslims

Hate crimes in Toronto are occurring at an alarming rate as Toronto police release another set of staggering statistics showing Muslim and Jewish communities continue to be targeted. "This is a kind...

7h ago

Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint before fleeing in stolen U-Haul: police
Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint before fleeing in stolen U-Haul: police

Emergency Task Force (ETF) officers arrested a suspect in the Scarborough stabbing of an off-duty police officer on Wednesday, but not before police say he abducted a citizen at gunpoint and went on a...

6h ago

TTC says no fare increase in $2.6B budget for 2024
TTC says no fare increase in $2.6B budget for 2024

The TTC has approved a $2.6 billion budget for 2024 that includes increased service levels but no fare increases. After raising the cost of Presto and cash fares by 10 cents a year ago, the transit...

12h ago

Top Stories

Officer, security guards injured in Scarborough smash-and-grab robbery
Officer, security guards injured in Scarborough smash-and-grab robbery

Police are searching for two suspects following a brazen smash-and-grab robbery in Scarborough. Investigators say two suspects used hammers to smash display cases and grab products at a jewelry store...

7h ago

Toronto police report staggering rise in hate crimes against Jews, Muslims
Toronto police report staggering rise in hate crimes against Jews, Muslims

Hate crimes in Toronto are occurring at an alarming rate as Toronto police release another set of staggering statistics showing Muslim and Jewish communities continue to be targeted. "This is a kind...

7h ago

Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint before fleeing in stolen U-Haul: police
Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint before fleeing in stolen U-Haul: police

Emergency Task Force (ETF) officers arrested a suspect in the Scarborough stabbing of an off-duty police officer on Wednesday, but not before police say he abducted a citizen at gunpoint and went on a...

6h ago

TTC says no fare increase in $2.6B budget for 2024
TTC says no fare increase in $2.6B budget for 2024

The TTC has approved a $2.6 billion budget for 2024 that includes increased service levels but no fare increases. After raising the cost of Presto and cash fares by 10 cents a year ago, the transit...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

4:00
No love story for Taylor Swift this time
No love story for Taylor Swift this time

Stunning drone footage of the recent volcanic eruption in Iceland. Plus, Taylor Swift tops a not so desirable year end list. Richard Southern and Mark McAllister discuss.

11h ago

2:13
Man arrested after hours-long police pursuit
Man arrested after hours-long police pursuit

Toronto Police have arrested a man they say is connected to the stabbing of an off-duty police officer earlier this month. Brandon Rowe on the hours-long pursuit and the take-down that eventually ended it.

11h ago

2:53
'Am I a threat?': Bonnie Crombie fires back
'Am I a threat?': Bonnie Crombie fires back

Bonnie Crombie has been thrown into the fire that is Ontario politics, and it will no doubt make 2024 a wild year at Queen's Park. Richard Southern goes one-on-one with the new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.

12h ago

1:48
Driver of stolen U-Haul arrested following an abduction at gunpoint and chase across GTA
Driver of stolen U-Haul arrested following an abduction at gunpoint and chase across GTA

The suspect was being investigated for a previous stabbing in Scarborough of an off-duty police officer when they took off evading arrest.

13h ago

6:44
The struggle to shelter refugee claimants in Toronto
The struggle to shelter refugee claimants in Toronto

Black-led organizations, and churches have been stepping up to house refugee claimants who have been sleeping on Toronto streets. Eddie Jjumba, director of Dominion House of Hope, speaks with Faiza Amin on the deep need for more supports.

16h ago

More Videos