Used car dealer sold wheelchair-accessible vans but took his disabled customers for a ride, feds say

By Michael Rubinkam, The Associated Press

Posted December 21, 2023 3:48 pm.

Last Updated December 21, 2023 3:56 pm.

A Philadelphia used car dealer took disabled customers’ money but failed to deliver the wheelchair-accessible vehicles they had paid for, victimizing more than 100 people across the nation, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Edward Scott Rock, 47, defrauded customers of more than $2.5 million between 2019 and this year, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Philadelphia.

In one case, he sold the same 2017 Ford wheelchair-accessible van to 13 buyers over the course of nearly a year, collecting $260,000 along the way — and when he finally did deliver the vehicle to one of those buyers, it came without the proper title, prosecutors said in an indictment unsealed Thursday.

A message was left at a phone number associated with Rock seeking comment, and an email was sent to an attorney who represented him before his indictment.

Some 120 customers in 36 states fell victim to the alleged scam. About two-thirds of Rock’s victims were “persons with a physical or mobility disability, persons over the age of 65, or businesses which provided transportation services to those populations,” the U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release.

David Sodemann, co-founder of Boho Camper Vans, a company in Tempe, Arizona, that builds, rent and sells camper vans, said he wired Rock about $25,000 for two Ford cargo vans. A few months later, when the vehicles had not arrived, Sodemann began asking for the money back.

“It was a big mess for a long time,” Sodemann recalled in a phone interview Thursday. “He always had some excuse. He would take pictures of him sending the money back FedEx, but it never got dropped in the mail. It was all just a big show.”

It took almost two years of near-daily phone calls and Sodemann’s company getting a lawyer involved, but Rock finally returned the money, Sodemann said.

Many other customers were not so lucky, according to the indictment. After negotiating with Rock — sometimes in person but most often via phone, email and text — buyers would send Rock tens of thousands of dollars for wheelchair-accessible vans that he never delivered, prosecutors alleged.

Rock sometimes sent refund checks, but he’d either stop payment on them or they would bounce, the indictment said.

Rock was charged with three counts each of mail and wire fraud and one count of mail fraud affecting a financial institution. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 170 years in prison. Prosecutors are also seeking restitution.

Rock’s license to sell cars in Pennsylvania expired in May, according to state records.

Michael Rubinkam, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Video shows stolen SUV smashing into unmarked police cars in Etobicoke
Video shows stolen SUV smashing into unmarked police cars in Etobicoke

Toronto police have released video of the moment an alleged stolen SUV smashed into unmarked cruisers, leading to the arrests of two teens in Etobicoke with ties to multiple break-and-enters. Members...

4h ago

2nd-degree murder charge laid in stabbing of Mexico man in North York
2nd-degree murder charge laid in stabbing of Mexico man in North York

A man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the fatal stabbing of a Mexican citizen earlier this month in North York. Toronto police were called to the Bayview Avenue area near Hwy. 401 on Dec....

43m ago

Toronto mother dealing with her son’s death one soap bar at a time
Toronto mother dealing with her son’s death one soap bar at a time

On any given day inside her North York Kitchen, you’ll find Cristina Lai, a school teacher, busy with her new found passion. “I’ve always loved soaps, the smells,” she said. “To me, each bar...

SPEAKERS CORNER

2h ago

Peterborough start-up turning gas-powered classic cars into electric vehicles
Peterborough start-up turning gas-powered classic cars into electric vehicles

A female-run innovative start-up is working to turn gas-powered cars into electric vehicles out of Peterborough, marrying tradition with sustainability. ARC Motor Company was established by Sloane Paul,...

57m ago

Top Stories

Video shows stolen SUV smashing into unmarked police cars in Etobicoke
Video shows stolen SUV smashing into unmarked police cars in Etobicoke

Toronto police have released video of the moment an alleged stolen SUV smashed into unmarked cruisers, leading to the arrests of two teens in Etobicoke with ties to multiple break-and-enters. Members...

4h ago

2nd-degree murder charge laid in stabbing of Mexico man in North York
2nd-degree murder charge laid in stabbing of Mexico man in North York

A man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the fatal stabbing of a Mexican citizen earlier this month in North York. Toronto police were called to the Bayview Avenue area near Hwy. 401 on Dec....

43m ago

Toronto mother dealing with her son’s death one soap bar at a time
Toronto mother dealing with her son’s death one soap bar at a time

On any given day inside her North York Kitchen, you’ll find Cristina Lai, a school teacher, busy with her new found passion. “I’ve always loved soaps, the smells,” she said. “To me, each bar...

SPEAKERS CORNER

2h ago

Peterborough start-up turning gas-powered classic cars into electric vehicles
Peterborough start-up turning gas-powered classic cars into electric vehicles

A female-run innovative start-up is working to turn gas-powered cars into electric vehicles out of Peterborough, marrying tradition with sustainability. ARC Motor Company was established by Sloane Paul,...

57m ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Ontario condo associations raising concerns over safety of board members
Ontario condo associations raising concerns over safety of board members

Ontario's three largest condo associations are sounding the alarm over safety and privacy concerns in the wake of the one-year anniversary of the Vaughan condo shooting. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

16h ago

4:00
No love story for Taylor Swift this time
No love story for Taylor Swift this time

Stunning drone footage of the recent volcanic eruption in Iceland. Plus, Taylor Swift tops a not so desirable year end list. Richard Southern and Mark McAllister discuss.

21h ago

2:58
Staggering police report shows continued rise in hate crimes
Staggering police report shows continued rise in hate crimes

A staggering report released by Toronto police show hate crimes continue rising at an alarming rate. Shauna Hunt with the numbers and why Muslim and Jewish community leaders say they are just the tip of the iceberg

22h ago

2:13
Man arrested after hours-long police pursuit
Man arrested after hours-long police pursuit

Toronto Police have arrested a man they say is connected to the stabbing of an off-duty police officer earlier this month. Brandon Rowe on the hours-long pursuit and the take-down that eventually ended it.

22h ago

2:53
'Am I a threat?': Bonnie Crombie fires back
'Am I a threat?': Bonnie Crombie fires back

Bonnie Crombie has been thrown into the fire that is Ontario politics, and it will no doubt make 2024 a wild year at Queen's Park. Richard Southern goes one-on-one with the new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.

22h ago

More Videos