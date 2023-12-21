Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by former assistant in lawsuit

FILE - Vin Diesel poses during the premiere of Fast and Furious 8, in Paris, April 5, 2017. The actor has been accused by his former assistant of sexual battery while working for him in 2010. Astra Jonasson filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, alleging that Diesel forced himself onto her in a hotel suite in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File) Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted December 21, 2023 5:57 pm.

Last Updated December 21, 2023 7:12 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Fast and Furious” star Vin Diesel has been accused by his former assistant of sexual battery while working for him in 2010.

Astra Jonasson filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles on Thursday alleging that Diesel forced himself onto her in a hotel suite in Atlanta. The lawsuit alleges she tried to escape from the room after being forced into Diesel’s bed, but the actor moved toward her then groped her breasts and kissed her chest.

Diesel attempted to pull down her underwear, causing her to scream as she ran toward the nearby bathroom. He eventually forced her to touch his erect penis and began to masturbate, the suit says.

The lawsuit said Jonasson closed her eyes in fear of angering Diesel any further and wished the assault would end.

Jonasson was fired hours later by Diesel’s sister Samantha Vincent, who is also the president of his One Race Productions.

The lawsuit stated that Jonasson felt like she was a “piece of trash” and her self esteem was “demolished.”

“It was clear to her that she was being fired because she was no longer useful — Vin Diesel had used her to fulfill his sexual desires and she had resisted his sexual assaults,” the suit alleges.

Jonasson is suing Diesel and his company for creating a hostile work environment, negligent supervision and wrongful termination, among her other claims.

Representatives for Diesel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jonasson’s attorney, Claire-Lise Kutlay, said in a statement that her client’s lawsuit seeks to hold Diesel and those who “allowed and covered up his sexual assault, accountable for their egregious actions.”

“Employers must protect and defend people when they speak up about sexual assault and harassment,” Kutlay said. “We hope Ms. Jonasson’s courageous decision to come forward helps create lasting change and empowers other survivors.”

The Associated Press generally does not identify alleged victims of sexual assault unless they come forward publicly, as Jonasson has done.

Diesel has starred as Dominic Toretto since the “The Fast and Furious” franchise’s inaugural film in 2001. The movies have become big earners at the domestic and international box office, with the past two films each making more than $1 billion.

Earlier this year, the franchise’s tenth installment, “Fast X,” starring Diesel, opened with $67.5 million in ticket sales.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

PM Trudeau vows to continue ‘fighting’ for Canadians despite signs of slumping popularity
PM Trudeau vows to continue ‘fighting’ for Canadians despite signs of slumping popularity

In a year-end interview with CityNews on Thursday, a reflective Justin Trudeau vowed to forge on into the next election despite signs that he’s become increasingly less popular with Canadians burdened...

18m ago

Man who led police on crash-filled escape run in stolen U-Haul now facing dozens of charges
Man who led police on crash-filled escape run in stolen U-Haul now facing dozens of charges

A Toronto man is facing three dozen charges after leading police on a crash-filled escape run in a stolen U-Haul truck through the east end of the GTA on Wednesday. Toronto police say they were in the...

28m ago

Toronto officer with prior charge suspended with pay for allegedly assaulting woman: TPS
Toronto officer with prior charge suspended with pay for allegedly assaulting woman: TPS

A Toronto police officer who was charged with assaulting a woman in 2022 is facing a similar offence and has been suspended with pay once again. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said on Dec. 20, 2023,...

2h ago

Toronto mother dealing with her son’s death one soap bar at a time
Toronto mother dealing with her son’s death one soap bar at a time

On any given day inside her North York Kitchen, you’ll find Cristina Lai, a school teacher, busy with her new found passion. “I’ve always loved soaps, the smells,” she said. “To me, each bar...

SPEAKERS CORNER

5h ago

