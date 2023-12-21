Vintage gun for teacher’s presentation triggers police lockdown at Vancouver school

VANCOUVER — A prop for a teacher’s presentation at a Vancouver secondary school set off a lockdown and an emergency response by police on Thursday.

Police say a teacher at Lord Byng Secondary called 911 to report a man carrying a rifle into the school, and the emergency response team was dispatched and the school locked down while police searched for a suspect.

During the search, officers found a staff member who confirmed they had a vintage rifle that was to be used in a class presentation.

Police shared a photo of an officer in tactical gear in a classroom, holding up what appeared to be a musket about two metres long.

Based on the initial investigation, police say they don’t believe the staff member had any criminal intent.

Vancouver Const. Jason Doucette says the report allowed them to put their training into action quickly to resolve the issue.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2023.

The Canadian Press