Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate holiday cheer just before Christmas

There will be lots of events to celebrate the holidays this weekend ahead of Christmas Day on Monday, including festivals, performances and lots of last-minute chances to talk to Santa before his big night.

There are no TTC or GO Train closures over the weekend.

Christmas at the Castle

Celebrate Christmas at Casa Loma with Christmas at the Castle with a wide range of activities and “thrilling performances.” There will be holiday magic throughout the castle with decorations, including a 40-foot-tall tree in the Great Hall and eight other trees decorated by talented Canadian designers.

Kids will also have the chance to visit the centre and participate in festive arts and crafts. It’s happening on Dec. 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are available on their website and children three and under are free.

Distillery District Winter Village

While the Distillery District’s Winter Village has been going on for several weeks now, what better time to visit than the weekend before Christmas? Santa will also be at the Village from 12:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Check out the tree and meet Santa, as vendors will be dishing out holiday drinks, and musicians will be putting on a show.

Tickets are required after 4 p.m. but before that, entry is free. For all the details and the schedule, you can find it on the website.

Toronto International Ballet presents The Nutcracker

For one night only this weekend, the Toronto International Ballet Theatre will be putting on its version of the Nutcracker, featuring two dancers from the American Ballet.

The two performances are happening on Dec. 23 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Meridian Hall and tickets are still available.

