1 still missing a week after St. Louis’ largest nursing home closed abrubtly

A sign warns people to stay out of Northview Village Nursing Home in St. Louis in this photo on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023 in St Louis, Mo. The nursing home closed without notice on Friday, sending 170 residents to other care centers and leaving some relatives unsure where they were. (AP Photo/Jim Salter)

By Summer Ballentine, The Associated Press

Posted December 22, 2023 3:33 pm.

Last Updated December 22, 2023 3:42 pm.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — One person is still missing a week after the abrupt closure of St. Louis’ largest nursing home left roughly 170 residents scattered at new facilities throughout the city, a state health department spokeswoman confirmed Friday.

Many patients left with nothing but the clothes they were wearing when Northview Village Nursing Home shuttered without warning last week, creating confusion and spurring outrage among residents and their families.

St. Louis police have been alerted about the final resident who remains unaccounted for, Health and Senior Services Department spokesperson Lisa Cox said in a Friday email.

Cox said Northview Village also has surrendered its license to operate, which will end the company’s contracts with Medicare and Medicaid.

A person answering the phone said staff of Healthcare Accounting Services, which owns Northview Village and several other St. Louis residential homes, are gone for the holidays and declined to provide email addresses for company leaders.

One of Northview’s owners, Mark Suissa, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the state wasn’t paying enough to keep the facility afloat and laid blame on staff, who did not receive paychecks the day the home closed.

“Of course I would have done it a different way,” he said of the closure. “I have other partners also involved. But unfortunately, that’s the way it happened.”

The union representing workers has said the company started to close the home and bus away residents after staff raised concerns about not being paid.

Levare Westbrook told the Post-Dispatch that he lost track of his 82-year-old mother, who has dementia, for more than two days after the home shut down.

“I did a whole lot of cursing until I finally found her,” he said.

Northview Village has been fined 12 times for federal violations since March 2021, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Fines totaled over $140,000 and ranged from $2,200 to more than $45,000. The federal agency gives Northview a one-star rating out of a possible five but doesn’t spell out reasons for the fines.

In addition, the state health department website lists nearly two dozen Northview investigations since 2016. The most recent complaint, from February, said a resident was able to get out of the building through an unsecured door. A 2021 complaint alleged the facility failed to investigate claims that residents left the nursing home and brought drugs into it.

—————

Researcher Rhonda Shafner contributed from New York.

Summer Ballentine, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Moneris service outage affects card payments on busy shopping, travel day
Moneris service outage affects card payments on busy shopping, travel day

Moneris says an issue that led to an outage affecting debit and credit card payments has been identified and resolved.

updated

4m ago

More Cantaloupe-related illnesses reported in Canada
More Cantaloupe-related illnesses reported in Canada

A cantaloupe recall continues after more Salmonella illnesses linked to Malichita- and Rudy-brand melons were reported in Canada.

4h ago

Toronto family finds multiple donor siblings through DNA kits
Toronto family finds multiple donor siblings through DNA kits

It was on Father’s Day weekend in 2018, when Andrew Fleming was 32 years old that he learned a shocking secret from his parents. "My dad, who I believed [was my dad], who raised me, was not actually...

1h ago

Housing crisis brings high and low point to Chow's first six months as mayor
Housing crisis brings high and low point to Chow's first six months as mayor

In the first six months of her time as mayor, Olivia Chow said the housing crisis has led to both her highest and lowest point since getting elected. She's hoping there will be more highs in 2024. Chow's...

6m ago

Top Stories

Moneris service outage affects card payments on busy shopping, travel day
Moneris service outage affects card payments on busy shopping, travel day

Moneris says an issue that led to an outage affecting debit and credit card payments has been identified and resolved.

updated

4m ago

More Cantaloupe-related illnesses reported in Canada
More Cantaloupe-related illnesses reported in Canada

A cantaloupe recall continues after more Salmonella illnesses linked to Malichita- and Rudy-brand melons were reported in Canada.

4h ago

Toronto family finds multiple donor siblings through DNA kits
Toronto family finds multiple donor siblings through DNA kits

It was on Father’s Day weekend in 2018, when Andrew Fleming was 32 years old that he learned a shocking secret from his parents. "My dad, who I believed [was my dad], who raised me, was not actually...

1h ago

Housing crisis brings high and low point to Chow's first six months as mayor
Housing crisis brings high and low point to Chow's first six months as mayor

In the first six months of her time as mayor, Olivia Chow said the housing crisis has led to both her highest and lowest point since getting elected. She's hoping there will be more highs in 2024. Chow's...

6m ago

Most Watched Today

1:47
Toronto Police expect several protests leading up to Christmas
Toronto Police expect several protests leading up to Christmas

Toronto Police say they are preparing for multiple demonstrations in the city over the holiday weekend. Shauna Hunt reports on how officers are preparing for what's to come, and their message to demonstrators.

5h ago

2:02
Justin Trudeau sits down for year-end interview with CityNews
Justin Trudeau sits down for year-end interview with CityNews

In part of his year-end interview with CityNews, the Prime Minister discusses how his government is going to sustain his commitment to increasing immigration levels while contending with a housing crisis.

19h ago

2:53
New federal housing funding nets $417 million for Toronto but with conditions
New federal housing funding nets $417 million for Toronto but with conditions

Prime Minister Trudeau announced new money from Ottawa’s Housing Accelerator Fund in an effort to build 12,000 homes in three years. The city must meet annual targets in order to qualify for all the cash. Mark McAllister reports. 

23h ago

3:53
North York mother dealing with the loss of her son one scrub at a time
North York mother dealing with the loss of her son one scrub at a time

Cristina Lai’s son, Oscar, died earlier this year. She’s now making soaps to carry on his legacy and support mental health. Pat Taney reports.
2:13
Ontario condo associations raising concerns over safety of board members
Ontario condo associations raising concerns over safety of board members

Ontario's three largest condo associations are sounding the alarm over safety and privacy concerns in the wake of the one-year anniversary of the Vaughan condo shooting. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.
More Videos