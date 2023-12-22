2 charged, over $40,000 in property recovered from retail theft where items were re-sold in Toronto

York police’s Criminal Investigations Bureau has charged two people in connection with organized retail thefts, where items were being re-sold at a convenience store in Toronto.

On Dec. 16, an investigation began into commercial thefts from drug stores in Vaughan and Richmond Hill. Stolen products included high-end cosmetics, hygiene items and over-the-counter medications, such as vitamins and pain-relievers.

Police identified two suspects, learning that the items were being re-sold from a commercial business in Toronto.

On December 20, 2023, a search warrant was executed at two locations in Toronto. More than $40,000 worth of property was recovered, and police discovered the accused were also allegedly re-selling alcohol from their business.

Thi Hong Hanh Luu, 52, of Toronto and Tan Dung Nguyen, 68, of Toronto, were both charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, trafficking in possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and selling/offering liquor for sale.

The investigation is ongoing.