3 suspects in stabbing of off-duty officer during Best Buy theft in custody, 1 at large

The suspect was being investigated for a previous stabbing in Scarborough of an off-duty police officer when they took off evading arrest.

By Michael Talbot

Posted December 22, 2023 6:30 pm.

Police say three of four suspects in the stabbing of an off-duty police officer at a Scarborough Best Buy store earlier this month are now in custody facing charges, with a fourth suspect still at large.

The first arrest came in dramatic fashion on Wednesday when police say they spotted one of the suspects driving a stolen U-Haul truck in the Danforth and Warden Avenues area.

Officers tried to make an arrest, but the suspect allegedly abducted a citizen at gunpoint and took off in the U-Haul, sparking a long pursuit that resulted in numerous crashes through parts of the GTA. The abduction victim managed to jump out of the vehicle at one point and was unharmed.

Police vehicles finally cornered the suspect, making a daring daylight arrest near Church and Carlton Streets in downtown Toronto.

ETF officers arrested the driver of a U-Haul truck in downtown Toronto on Dec. 20, 2023
Emergency Task Force officers arrested the driver of a U-Haul truck near Church and Carlton streets in downtown Toronto on Dec. 20, 2023. CITYNEWS/David Misener

Jim Dimce Kaluzovski, 47, of Keswick, was arrested and charged with numerous offences.

Investigators say Kaluzovski was one of four suspects involved in the theft of a high-end television from the Best Buy store at 480 Progress Avenue on the morning of Wednesday, December 6 that resulted in an off-duty officer being stabbed in the hand when he tried to stop the theft, suffering serious injuries.

On Friday, police announced the arrests of two more suspects in the case.

Starlene Migwans, 42, and Dwayne Coombs, 46, both of Toronto, are each facing more than half a dozen charges including aggravated assault on a peace officer and robbery with a weapon.

Police have identified Preston Calladine, 48, of Toronto, as the lone remaining suspect still at large. He’s wanted on charges including robbery with a weapon, aggravated assault on a peace officer and assault with a weapon.

Toronto, GTA under freezing rain warning
Toronto, GTA under freezing rain warning

Toronto and most of the GTA are under a freezing rain warning as the Christmas long weekend begins. Environment Canada says freezing rain is expected to begin overnight and carry into Saturday morning,...

4m ago

Housing crisis brings high and low point to Chow's first six months as mayor
Housing crisis brings high and low point to Chow's first six months as mayor

In the first six months of her time as mayor, Olivia Chow said the housing crisis has led to both her highest and lowest point since getting elected. She's hoping there will be more highs in 2024. Chow's...

1h ago

Toronto family finds multiple donor siblings through DNA kits
Toronto family finds multiple donor siblings through DNA kits

It was on Father’s Day weekend in 2018, when Andrew Fleming was 32 years old that he learned a shocking secret from his parents. "My dad, who I believed [was my dad], who raised me, was not actually...

2h ago

A 7th cantaloupe-related death reported in Canada
A 7th cantaloupe-related death reported in Canada

A cantaloupe recall continues after more Salmonella illnesses linked to Malichita- and Rudy-brand melons were reported in Canada.

19m ago

