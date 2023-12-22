A court in Romania rejects Andrew Tate’s request to visit his ailing mother in the UK

Andrew Tate, left, and his brother Tristan talk inside the Court of Appeal building in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. Divisive influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan appeared Friday at the Court of Appeal in Bucharest to ask if he could temporarily leave the country to visit his mother. The hearing comes a day after Tate's spokesperson said their mother suffered a heart attack. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 22, 2023 10:55 am.

Last Updated December 22, 2023 11:12 am.

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A Romanian court on Friday rejected a request by the divisive influencer Andrew Tate to temporarily leave the country to visit his mother in the U.K. after she had suffered a heart attack, his spokesperson said.

Tate is charged in Romania with human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

After the Bucharest Court of Appeal’s decision, Tate’s spokesperson said the ruling “has left us disheartened.” On Thursday, Tate said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that his mother was hospitalized and that he would ask the court for “an emergency visit to London.”

The court’s decision came nearly a year after Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian women were arrested near Bucharest. Romanian prosecutors formally indicted all four in June. They have denied the allegations and a trial date hasn’t been confirmed. Still, they can’t leave the country.

“Andrew and Tristan have maintained an impeccable record of adhering to all restrictions and have never violated any regulations, affirming their commitment to compliance and proving that they are not a flight risk,” the spokesperson’s statement read.

Tate’s lawyer, Eugen Vidineac, had said before the ruling on Friday that the brothers also wanted to spend the holidays in a familiar environment. Afterward, Andrew Tate tweeted that there is “no innocent until proven guilty in Romania.”

Earlier this month, geographical restrictions were eased against the Tates, allowing them to travel freely around Romania with the court’s prior approval instead of being restricted to areas of Bucharest Municipality and nearby Ilfov County. That decision, which rejected an appeal by prosecutors, was final.

The case against the four defendants is still being discussed in the preliminary chamber stages, a process in which the defendants can challenge prosecutors’ evidence and the case file.

Andrew Tate, 37, who has amassed 8.5 million followers on and Twitter and X, has repeatedly claimed that prosecutors have no evidence against him and that there is a political conspiracy to silence him. He was previously banned from various prominent social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and for hate speech.

The Associated Press


3 people injured, 1 critically, in Caledon crash involving transport truck
3 people injured, 1 critically, in Caledon crash involving transport truck

Three people have been rushed to hospital, one with critical injuries, following an early morning crash in Caledon. Emergency crews responded to a collision at Highway 10 and Boston Mills Road, between...

4h ago

Police searching for missing vulnerable 12-year-old in Mississauga
Police searching for missing vulnerable 12-year-old in Mississauga

Police are looking for a child who went missing in Mississauga on Thursday night. Peel Regional Police say 12-year-old Ethan Campbell was last seen at his home near Dundas Street West and Parkerhill...

4h ago

What's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays 2023
What's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays 2023

Christmas Day lands on Monday this year, which means an extra long weekend for many, including some businesses and services. More than 50 outdoor ice rinks and skating trails are open daily during the...

6h ago

3:37
A Christmas village in North York decades in the making
A Christmas village in North York decades in the making

A North York woman has been carrying on a holiday tradition for decades. One that began with very humble beginnings. Pat Taney reports.

Speakers Corner

30m ago

2:02
Justin Trudeau sits down for year-end interview with CityNews
Justin Trudeau sits down for year-end interview with CityNews

In part of his year-end interview with CityNews, the Prime Minister discusses how his government is going to sustain his commitment to increasing immigration levels while contending with a housing crisis.

15h ago

2:53
New federal housing funding nets $417 million for Toronto but with conditions
New federal housing funding nets $417 million for Toronto but with conditions

Prime Minister Trudeau announced new money from Ottawa’s Housing Accelerator Fund in an effort to build 12,000 homes in three years. The city must meet annual targets in order to qualify for all the cash. Mark McAllister reports. 

18h ago

3:53
North York mother dealing with the loss of her son one scrub at a time
North York mother dealing with the loss of her son one scrub at a time

Cristina Lai’s son, Oscar, died earlier this year. She’s now making soaps to carry on his legacy and support mental health. Pat Taney reports.
2:13
Ontario condo associations raising concerns over safety of board members
Ontario condo associations raising concerns over safety of board members

Ontario's three largest condo associations are sounding the alarm over safety and privacy concerns in the wake of the one-year anniversary of the Vaughan condo shooting. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.
4:00
No love story for Taylor Swift this time
No love story for Taylor Swift this time

Stunning drone footage of the recent volcanic eruption in Iceland. Plus, Taylor Swift tops a not so desirable year end list. Richard Southern and Mark McAllister discuss.
