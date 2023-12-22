Bidens make traditional pre-Christmas visit to children’s hospital

Children listen as first lady Jill Biden reads "Twas the Night Before Christmas" at Children's National Hospital, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted December 22, 2023 5:01 pm.

Last Updated December 22, 2023 5:56 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden joined his wife, first lady Jill Biden, on Friday for a Christmas season visit to Children’s National Hospital to meet young patients and their families.

The first lady read the children “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” as the president waved and flashed smiles at the children and their family members. President Biden also thanked the hospital staff for their work and encouraged the children and their parents to “keep the faith.”

“Next Christmas when I see you, maybe I’ll see you at the White House,” Biden told the children.

The visit continued an 81-year annual tradition, that dates back to first lady Bess Truman, of presidents’ wives bringing holiday cheer to children who are too ill to be at home on Christmas. President Biden has joined his wife at Children’s National during her holiday visit each of the last three years.

The Bidens on Saturday are scheduled to travel to the presidential retreat at Camp David, Md., where they will stay through Christmas Day.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA under freezing rain warning
Toronto, GTA under freezing rain warning

Toronto and most of the GTA are under a freezing rain warning as the Christmas long weekend begins. Environment Canada says freezing rain is expected to begin overnight and carry into Saturday morning,...

9m ago

3 suspects in stabbing of off-duty officer during Best Buy theft in custody, 1 at large
3 suspects in stabbing of off-duty officer during Best Buy theft in custody, 1 at large

Police say three of four suspects in the stabbing of an off-duty police officer at a Scarborough Best Buy store earlier this month are now in custody facing charges, with a fourth suspect still at large. The...

10m ago

Housing crisis brings high and low point to Chow's first six months as mayor
Housing crisis brings high and low point to Chow's first six months as mayor

In the first six months of her time as mayor, Olivia Chow said the housing crisis has led to both her highest and lowest point since getting elected. She's hoping there will be more highs in 2024. Chow's...

1h ago

Toronto family finds multiple donor siblings through DNA kits
Toronto family finds multiple donor siblings through DNA kits

It was on Father’s Day weekend in 2018, when Andrew Fleming was 32 years old that he learned a shocking secret from his parents. "My dad, who I believed [was my dad], who raised me, was not actually...

2h ago

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA under freezing rain warning
Toronto, GTA under freezing rain warning

Toronto and most of the GTA are under a freezing rain warning as the Christmas long weekend begins. Environment Canada says freezing rain is expected to begin overnight and carry into Saturday morning,...

9m ago

3 suspects in stabbing of off-duty officer during Best Buy theft in custody, 1 at large
3 suspects in stabbing of off-duty officer during Best Buy theft in custody, 1 at large

Police say three of four suspects in the stabbing of an off-duty police officer at a Scarborough Best Buy store earlier this month are now in custody facing charges, with a fourth suspect still at large. The...

10m ago

Housing crisis brings high and low point to Chow's first six months as mayor
Housing crisis brings high and low point to Chow's first six months as mayor

In the first six months of her time as mayor, Olivia Chow said the housing crisis has led to both her highest and lowest point since getting elected. She's hoping there will be more highs in 2024. Chow's...

1h ago

Toronto family finds multiple donor siblings through DNA kits
Toronto family finds multiple donor siblings through DNA kits

It was on Father’s Day weekend in 2018, when Andrew Fleming was 32 years old that he learned a shocking secret from his parents. "My dad, who I believed [was my dad], who raised me, was not actually...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:47
Toronto Police expect several protests leading up to Christmas
Toronto Police expect several protests leading up to Christmas

Toronto Police say they are preparing for multiple demonstrations in the city over the holiday weekend. Shauna Hunt reports on how officers are preparing for what's to come, and their message to demonstrators.

7h ago

2:02
Justin Trudeau sits down for year-end interview with CityNews
Justin Trudeau sits down for year-end interview with CityNews

In part of his year-end interview with CityNews, the Prime Minister discusses how his government is going to sustain his commitment to increasing immigration levels while contending with a housing crisis.

21h ago

2:53
New federal housing funding nets $417 million for Toronto but with conditions
New federal housing funding nets $417 million for Toronto but with conditions

Prime Minister Trudeau announced new money from Ottawa’s Housing Accelerator Fund in an effort to build 12,000 homes in three years. The city must meet annual targets in order to qualify for all the cash. Mark McAllister reports. 
3:53
North York mother dealing with the loss of her son one scrub at a time
North York mother dealing with the loss of her son one scrub at a time

Cristina Lai’s son, Oscar, died earlier this year. She’s now making soaps to carry on his legacy and support mental health. Pat Taney reports.
2:13
Ontario condo associations raising concerns over safety of board members
Ontario condo associations raising concerns over safety of board members

Ontario's three largest condo associations are sounding the alarm over safety and privacy concerns in the wake of the one-year anniversary of the Vaughan condo shooting. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.
More Videos