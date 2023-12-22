Bristol Myers Squibb acquires Karuna Therapeutics for $14 billion, boosting neuroscience portfolio

FILE - In this June 15, 2005, file photo, a sign stands in front of a Bristol-Myers Squibb building in a Lawrence Township, N.J. Drugmaker Bristol Myers Squibb is acquiring Karuna Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company that has developed a new antipsychotic, in a $14 billion deal. Bristol Myers Squibb and Karuna announced their merger agreement on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File) AP2005

By The Associated Press

Posted December 22, 2023 2:55 pm.

Last Updated December 22, 2023 2:56 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Drugmaker Bristol Myers Squibb is acquiring Karuna Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company that has developed a new antipsychotic, in a $14 billion deal.

Bristol Myers Squibb and Karuna announced their merger agreement on Friday. The transaction, which amounts to $330 per share in cash, offers a premium of 53% over Karuna’s stock on Thursday. The deal was unanimously approved by both companies’ boards of directors.

Karuna’s top asset is KarXT, an experimental antipsychotic with a promising novel mechanism. KarXT is currently being reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for treatment of schizophrenia in adults. The drug is also undergoing trials related to Alzheimer’s disease psychosis.

“We expect KarXT to enhance our growth through the late 2020s and into the next decade,” Christopher Boerner, Bristol Myers Squibb CEO, said in a prepared statement, noting that the Karuna acquisition strengthens the company’s neuroscience portfolio. Bristol’s top seller is Eliquis, used to treat and prevent dangerous blood clots.

Bill Meury, president and CEO of Karuna, pointed to Bristol Myers Squibb’s prominent position in the industry and stated that KarXT and other assets “will be well-positioned to reach those living with schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s disease psychosis” under the merger.

Analysts are also bullish on KarXT’s prospects. A Friday research note from Graig Suvannavejh, senior U.S. healthcare equity research analyst at Mizuho Securities, said peak year unadjusted sales could reach $6.8 billion if the drug gets on the market with multiple uses.

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb were up about 2% in afternoon trading Friday. Year-to-date, the company’s stock is down more than 27% — similar to trends seen across other large drugmakers in 2023.

The Karuna transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2024, the companies said Friday, subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.

Beyond this Bristol Myers Sqibb-Karuna deal, a handful of other pharma players have also announced major acquisitions this year. In March, for example, Pfizer said it would be spending about $43 billion to buy Seagen and broaden its reach into cancer treatments. And last month, AbbVie said it would pay around $10 billion on ImmunoGen to also strengthen its cancer-fighting treatment portfolio.

In October, Bristol Myers Squibb also acquired Mirati Therapeutics for $4.8 billion in equity value.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police expecting several major protests leading up to Christmas
Toronto police expecting several major protests leading up to Christmas

Toronto police are anticipating another round of demonstrations in the downtown core this weekend and are reminding people to remain respectful on the heels of recent protests in the city that became heated. Deputy...

2h ago

More Cantaloupe-related illnesses reported in Canada
More Cantaloupe-related illnesses reported in Canada

A cantaloupe recall continues after more Salmonella illnesses linked to Malichita- and Rudy-brand melons were reported in Canada.

2h ago

Woman sexually assaulted after mistaking suspect's vehicle for ride share: Toronto police
Woman sexually assaulted after mistaking suspect's vehicle for ride share: Toronto police

A suspect is being sought after a woman who hopped into the wrong vehicle, thinking it was her ride share, was sexually assaulted by the driver, Toronto police said in a release Friday. Officers were...

1h ago

Police searching for missing vulnerable 12-year-old in Mississauga
Police searching for missing vulnerable 12-year-old in Mississauga

Police are looking for a child who went missing in Mississauga on Thursday night. Peel Regional Police say 12-year-old Ethan Campbell was last seen at his home near Dundas Street West and Parkerhill...

7h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police expecting several major protests leading up to Christmas
Toronto police expecting several major protests leading up to Christmas

Toronto police are anticipating another round of demonstrations in the downtown core this weekend and are reminding people to remain respectful on the heels of recent protests in the city that became heated. Deputy...

2h ago

More Cantaloupe-related illnesses reported in Canada
More Cantaloupe-related illnesses reported in Canada

A cantaloupe recall continues after more Salmonella illnesses linked to Malichita- and Rudy-brand melons were reported in Canada.

2h ago

Woman sexually assaulted after mistaking suspect's vehicle for ride share: Toronto police
Woman sexually assaulted after mistaking suspect's vehicle for ride share: Toronto police

A suspect is being sought after a woman who hopped into the wrong vehicle, thinking it was her ride share, was sexually assaulted by the driver, Toronto police said in a release Friday. Officers were...

1h ago

Police searching for missing vulnerable 12-year-old in Mississauga
Police searching for missing vulnerable 12-year-old in Mississauga

Police are looking for a child who went missing in Mississauga on Thursday night. Peel Regional Police say 12-year-old Ethan Campbell was last seen at his home near Dundas Street West and Parkerhill...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Justin Trudeau sits down for year-end interview with CityNews
Justin Trudeau sits down for year-end interview with CityNews

In part of his year-end interview with CityNews, the Prime Minister discusses how his government is going to sustain his commitment to increasing immigration levels while contending with a housing crisis.

18h ago

2:53
New federal housing funding nets $417 million for Toronto but with conditions
New federal housing funding nets $417 million for Toronto but with conditions

Prime Minister Trudeau announced new money from Ottawa’s Housing Accelerator Fund in an effort to build 12,000 homes in three years. The city must meet annual targets in order to qualify for all the cash. Mark McAllister reports. 

21h ago

3:53
North York mother dealing with the loss of her son one scrub at a time
North York mother dealing with the loss of her son one scrub at a time

Cristina Lai’s son, Oscar, died earlier this year. She’s now making soaps to carry on his legacy and support mental health. Pat Taney reports.
2:13
Ontario condo associations raising concerns over safety of board members
Ontario condo associations raising concerns over safety of board members

Ontario's three largest condo associations are sounding the alarm over safety and privacy concerns in the wake of the one-year anniversary of the Vaughan condo shooting. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.
4:00
No love story for Taylor Swift this time
No love story for Taylor Swift this time

Stunning drone footage of the recent volcanic eruption in Iceland. Plus, Taylor Swift tops a not so desirable year end list. Richard Southern and Mark McAllister discuss.
More Videos