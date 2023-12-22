China’s BYD to build its first European electric vehicle factory in Hungary

FILE - The wheels of an electric car of Chinese car maker BYD is on display at the Essen Motor Show in Essen, Germany, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. Chinese automaker BYD said Friday, Dec. 22, that it plans to build a new electric vehicle plant in Hungary, its first car factory in Europe, as part of its rapid global expansion.(AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

By Justin Spike, The Associated Press

Posted December 22, 2023 5:52 am.

Last Updated December 22, 2023 5:56 am.

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — One of the world’s largest electrical vehicle manufacturers, China’s BYD, will open its first European EV production factory in Hungary, the country’s foreign minister said Friday, the latest step in the Central European nation’s efforts to become a global hub for EV manufacturing.

BYD will construct the plant near the southern Hungarian city of Szeged, and is expected to provide thousands of jobs to the region, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said in a statement posted to his Facebook page.

The project “will be one of the largest investments in Hungarian economic history,” he said, adding that the government would provide financial incentives to BYD for building the plant, details of which he said would be released at a later date.

The plant’s construction will “further strengthen the position of the Hungarian economy, further strengthen the foundations of long-term economic growth, and further strengthen Hungary’s position in the global electric automotive transition,” Szijjártó said.

Hungary in recent years has sought to become a global hub of lithium-ion battery manufacturing in an era where governments are increasingly seeking to limit greenhouse gas emissions by switching to electric cars.

South Korea’s Samsung, China’s CATL and other companies have built factories around Hungary, prompting reactions from some local residents and environmental groups that worry about the consequences for the environment.

CATL’s 100 GWh battery plant in Debrecen, which is expected to create around 9,000 jobs, is the largest such EV battery factory in Hungary so far, part of the government’s strategy to serve foreign car manufacturers present in the country — like German carmakers Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz — as they transition to battery-powered vehicles.

BYD, which is Tesla’s largest global rival in EV production, already has an electric bus manufacturing plant in the northwestern Hungarian city of Komarom. But the planned Szeged factory would be the first major consumer EV production facility in Europe for a Chinese carmaker.

The mayor of Szeged, Laszlo Botka, said the city’s “geographical location and logistical development” had helped make it a winning candidate for hosting the factory. He said preparation of the 300-hectare (740 acre) site of the future factory had already begun.

Szeged is situated near Hungary’s border with Serbia, and a rail corridor that Hungary’s government has developed jointly with Beijing as part of China’s “Belt and Road” global trade initiative.

On Friday, Szijjártó said BYD’s decision to open its plant in Hungary came after 224 rounds of negotiations between the company and Hungary’s government.

“This investment underlines the fact that Hungary is a leader in the technological revolution,” Szijjártó said.

Justin Spike, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 people injured, 1 critically, in early morning Caledon crash
3 people injured, 1 critically, in early morning Caledon crash

Three people have been rushed to hospital, one with critical injuries, following an early morning crash in Caledon. Emergency crews responded to a collision at Highway 10 and Boston Mills Road, between...

45m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate holiday cheer just before Christmas
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate holiday cheer just before Christmas

There will be lots of events to celebrate the holidays this weekend ahead of Christmas Day on Monday, including festivals, performances and lots of last-minute chances to talk to Santa before his big night. There...

7h ago

What's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays 2023
What's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays 2023

Christmas Day lands on Monday this year, which means an extra long weekend for many, including some businesses and services. More than 50 outdoor ice rinks and skating trails are open daily during the...

4m ago

Police searching for missing 12-year-old in Mississauga
Police searching for missing 12-year-old in Mississauga

Police are looking for a child who went missing in Mississauga on Thursday night. Peel Regional Police say 12-year-old Ethan Campbell was last seen in the Dundas and Hurontario streets area around 8:20...

28m ago

Top Stories

3 people injured, 1 critically, in early morning Caledon crash
3 people injured, 1 critically, in early morning Caledon crash

Three people have been rushed to hospital, one with critical injuries, following an early morning crash in Caledon. Emergency crews responded to a collision at Highway 10 and Boston Mills Road, between...

45m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate holiday cheer just before Christmas
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate holiday cheer just before Christmas

There will be lots of events to celebrate the holidays this weekend ahead of Christmas Day on Monday, including festivals, performances and lots of last-minute chances to talk to Santa before his big night. There...

7h ago

What's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays 2023
What's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays 2023

Christmas Day lands on Monday this year, which means an extra long weekend for many, including some businesses and services. More than 50 outdoor ice rinks and skating trails are open daily during the...

4m ago

Police searching for missing 12-year-old in Mississauga
Police searching for missing 12-year-old in Mississauga

Police are looking for a child who went missing in Mississauga on Thursday night. Peel Regional Police say 12-year-old Ethan Campbell was last seen in the Dundas and Hurontario streets area around 8:20...

28m ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Justin Trudeau sits down for year-end interview with CityNews
Justin Trudeau sits down for year-end interview with CityNews

In part of his year-end interview with CityNews, the Prime Minister discusses how his government is going to sustain his commitment to increasing immigration levels while contending with a housing crisis.

8h ago

2:53
New federal housing funding nets $417 million for Toronto but with conditions
New federal housing funding nets $417 million for Toronto but with conditions

Prime Minister Trudeau announced new money from Ottawa’s Housing Accelerator Fund in an effort to build 12,000 homes in three years. The city must meet annual targets in order to qualify for all the cash. Mark McAllister reports. 

12h ago

3:53
North York mother dealing with the loss of her son one scrub at a time
North York mother dealing with the loss of her son one scrub at a time

Cristina Lai’s son, Oscar, died earlier this year. She’s now making soaps to carry on his legacy and support mental health. Pat Taney reports.

18h ago

2:13
Ontario condo associations raising concerns over safety of board members
Ontario condo associations raising concerns over safety of board members

Ontario's three largest condo associations are sounding the alarm over safety and privacy concerns in the wake of the one-year anniversary of the Vaughan condo shooting. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.
4:00
No love story for Taylor Swift this time
No love story for Taylor Swift this time

Stunning drone footage of the recent volcanic eruption in Iceland. Plus, Taylor Swift tops a not so desirable year end list. Richard Southern and Mark McAllister discuss.
More Videos