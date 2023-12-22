‘Disturbing trend’: Peel police launch dedicated task force to probe series of extortion attempts

A number of extortion attempts under the threat of violence have prompted Peel Regional Police to launch a task force dedicated to investigating the incidents.

Investigators say the attempted extortions are primarily targeting members of the South Asian business community, calling it a “disturbing trend.”

“Victims are contacted through a variety of social media platforms and demands for money are made under threats of violence, which have occurred in some incidents,” a release Friday states.

Nine incidents are currently being investigated.

So far a 23-year-old man from British Columbia, Tanmanjot Gill, is facing charges after police allege he fired several gunshots at a business near Rutherford Road South and Clark Boulevard in Brampton on December 9.

A second suspect in that incident remains at large.

He’s described as a South Asian male with a medium build wearing a grey sweatshirt at the time of the incident. Police believe he later changed into a black sweatshirt with a white X on the back.

In response to the incidents Peel police launched the Extortion Investigative Task Force (EITF) — a dedicated team comprised of investigative and intelligence units supported by tactical teams.

“This has caused grave safety and security concerns among our community members,” said Chief Nishan Duraiappah.

“Terrorizing our residents will not be tolerated and Peel Regional Police will devote the resources to pursue those who are responsible.”