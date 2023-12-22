Federal government posts $15.1 billion deficit between April and October this year

The Peace Tower is pictured on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. The federal government recorded a budgetary deficit of $15.1 billion between April and October, $7 billion of which was in October. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 22, 2023 11:00 am.

Last Updated December 22, 2023 11:58 am.

OTTAWA — The federal government recorded a budgetary deficit of $15.1 billion between April and October, $7 billion of which was in October. 

The finance department says in its monthly fiscal monitor that the deficit between April and October compared with a deficit of $0.2 billion during the same period last year. 

Government revenues increased by $3 billion, or 1.2 per cent, a reflection of higher interest revenues and other non-tax revenues.

Program expenses excluding net actuarial losses were up $11.8 billion, or 5.4 per cent, from the same period a year earlier, as spending across all major categories rose.

Public debt charges were up $7.5 billion, or 38.1 per cent, largely due to higher interest rates but partly offset by lower consumer price index adjustments on real return bonds.

Net actuarial losses decreased by $1.3 billion, or 23.2 per cent, compared with the same period last year.

Top Stories

3 people injured, 1 critically, in Caledon crash involving transport truck
3 people injured, 1 critically, in Caledon crash involving transport truck

Three people have been rushed to hospital, one with critical injuries, following an early morning crash in Caledon. Emergency crews responded to a collision at Highway 10 and Boston Mills Road, between...

4h ago

Police searching for missing vulnerable 12-year-old in Mississauga
Police searching for missing vulnerable 12-year-old in Mississauga

Police are looking for a child who went missing in Mississauga on Thursday night. Peel Regional Police say 12-year-old Ethan Campbell was last seen at his home near Dundas Street West and Parkerhill...

4h ago

What's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays 2023
What's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays 2023

Christmas Day lands on Monday this year, which means an extra long weekend for many, including some businesses and services. More than 50 outdoor ice rinks and skating trails are open daily during the...

6h ago

3:37
A Christmas village in North York decades in the making
A Christmas village in North York decades in the making

A North York woman has been carrying on a holiday tradition for decades. One that began with very humble beginnings. Pat Taney reports.

Speakers Corner

29m ago

