First Quantum says Panama hasn’t provided legal basis for mine closure plan

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 22, 2023 5:38 pm.

Last Updated December 22, 2023 5:42 pm.

TORONTO — First Quantum Minerals Ltd. says the Panama government hasn’t provided a legal basis for pursuing a closure plan for its Cobre Panama copper mine. 

The company says that earlier this week, the government announced it’s pursuing a plan to close the mine that it intends to present in June.

But First Quantum says its subsidiary Minera Panama S.A. has been unable to formally engage with the Panama government “to clarify the legal situation and associated environmental obligations.” 

The company suspended operations at the mine in late November after Panama’s Supreme Court ruled that a 20-year concession agreement covering the copper mine was unconstitutional.

The agreement has raised both nationalist and environmental concerns, prompting widespread protests. 

First Quantum says it’s crucial that steps are taken to ensure the mine is maintained safely, and the company will “pursue all appropriate legal avenues to protect its investment and rights.” 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:FM)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA under freezing rain warning
Toronto, GTA under freezing rain warning

Toronto and most of the GTA are under a freezing rain warning as the Christmas long weekend begins. Environment Canada says freezing rain is expected to begin overnight and carry into Saturday morning,...

10m ago

3 suspects in stabbing of off-duty officer during Best Buy theft in custody, 1 at large
3 suspects in stabbing of off-duty officer during Best Buy theft in custody, 1 at large

Police say three of four suspects in the stabbing of an off-duty police officer at a Scarborough Best Buy store earlier this month are now in custody facing charges, with a fourth suspect still at large. The...

10m ago

Housing crisis brings high and low point to Chow's first six months as mayor
Housing crisis brings high and low point to Chow's first six months as mayor

In the first six months of her time as mayor, Olivia Chow said the housing crisis has led to both her highest and lowest point since getting elected. She's hoping there will be more highs in 2024. Chow's...

1h ago

Toronto family finds multiple donor siblings through DNA kits
Toronto family finds multiple donor siblings through DNA kits

It was on Father’s Day weekend in 2018, when Andrew Fleming was 32 years old that he learned a shocking secret from his parents. "My dad, who I believed [was my dad], who raised me, was not actually...

2h ago

