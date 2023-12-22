Foreign interference inquiry rejects Conservatives’ renewed request for full standing

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. A federal inquiry into foreign interference has dismissed a request from the Conservative party to reconsider an earlier decision to deny it full standing in the proceedings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 22, 2023 2:51 pm.

Last Updated December 22, 2023 2:56 pm.

OTTAWA — A federal inquiry into foreign interference has dismissed a request from the Conservative party to reverse an earlier decision to deny it full standing in the factual phase of the proceedings.

That means the Conservative party won’t be able to cross-examine witnesses or access documents that aren’t exhibits made into evidence, though representatives will be able to attend hearings, access exhibits and make submissions.

The commission will begin holding public hearings next month, looking at attempted meddling by China, Russia and other foreign states, as well as non-state actors, in recent Canadian elections. 

In a decision today, commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue says the Conservative party hadn’t presented any new facts or developments to warrant overturning her earlier decision, and the party can still contribute by providing documents and information, as well as proposing witnesses and potential areas of examination for those witnesses.

Hogue says while the Conservative party had argued it was unfair to deny it full status while granting that status to the federal government, currently headed by the Liberals, there is a distinction between the government and the political party that controls the House of Commons, and it is important the commission is distinct from the political process.

Hogue also denied a separate request for reconsideration from the Human Rights Coalition, which had taken issue with politicians Michael Chan and Han Dong being given full standing and asked for their access to testimony and ability to examine witnesses to be limited.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2023.

The Canadian Press

