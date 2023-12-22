French President Emmanuel Macron will be the guest of honor at India’s Republic Day celebrations

FILE - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, and French President Emmanuel Macron pose before their talks at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Friday, July 14, 2023. India has invited French President Emmanuel Macron to be the chief guest at the country's national day celebrations next month, in what Macron's office described Friday Dec.22, 2023 as "a strong moment" for the two nation's ties. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted December 22, 2023 7:00 am.

Last Updated December 22, 2023 7:12 am.

PARIS (AP) — India has invited French President Emmanuel Macron to be the chief guest at the country’s national day celebrations next month, in what Macron’s office described on Friday as a powerful gesture for the two nations’ ties.

The visit for Republic Day on Jan. 26 will be Macron’s third to India as president. The event marks the 74th anniversary of the adoption of India’s Constitution on Jan. 26, 1950, nearly three years after it won independence from British colonial rule.

India’s official guest in January 2023 was Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi, for a 90-minute parade that ended with a flyby featuring 75 air force fighters, including French-made Rafale jets, transport planes and helicopters.

Previous French guests for the event have included all of Macron’s immediate predecessors as France’s president: François Hollande, Nicolas Sarkozy and Jacques Chirac.

Macron’s office described the invitation as “an extremely strong gesture.” He also visited India in 2018 and again for a Group of 20 summit in September.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was guest of honor this year at France’s annual Bastille Day parade in Paris on July 14.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 people injured, 1 critically, in Caledon crash involving transport truck
3 people injured, 1 critically, in Caledon crash involving transport truck

Three people have been rushed to hospital, one with critical injuries, following an early morning crash in Caledon. Emergency crews responded to a collision at Highway 10 and Boston Mills Road, between...

1h ago

PM Trudeau vows to continue ‘fighting’ for Canadians despite signs of slumping popularity
PM Trudeau vows to continue ‘fighting’ for Canadians despite signs of slumping popularity

In a year-end interview with CityNews on Thursday, a reflective Justin Trudeau vowed to forge on into the next election despite signs that he’s become increasingly less popular with Canadians burdened...

11h ago

Police searching for missing 12-year-old in Mississauga
Police searching for missing 12-year-old in Mississauga

Police are looking for a child who went missing in Mississauga on Thursday night. Peel Regional Police say 12-year-old Ethan Campbell was last seen in the Dundas and Hurontario streets area around 8:20...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate holiday cheer just before Christmas
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate holiday cheer just before Christmas

There will be lots of events to celebrate the holidays this weekend ahead of Christmas Day on Monday, including festivals, performances and lots of last-minute chances to talk to Santa before his big night. There...

8h ago

Top Stories

3 people injured, 1 critically, in Caledon crash involving transport truck
3 people injured, 1 critically, in Caledon crash involving transport truck

Three people have been rushed to hospital, one with critical injuries, following an early morning crash in Caledon. Emergency crews responded to a collision at Highway 10 and Boston Mills Road, between...

1h ago

PM Trudeau vows to continue ‘fighting’ for Canadians despite signs of slumping popularity
PM Trudeau vows to continue ‘fighting’ for Canadians despite signs of slumping popularity

In a year-end interview with CityNews on Thursday, a reflective Justin Trudeau vowed to forge on into the next election despite signs that he’s become increasingly less popular with Canadians burdened...

11h ago

Police searching for missing 12-year-old in Mississauga
Police searching for missing 12-year-old in Mississauga

Police are looking for a child who went missing in Mississauga on Thursday night. Peel Regional Police say 12-year-old Ethan Campbell was last seen in the Dundas and Hurontario streets area around 8:20...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate holiday cheer just before Christmas
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate holiday cheer just before Christmas

There will be lots of events to celebrate the holidays this weekend ahead of Christmas Day on Monday, including festivals, performances and lots of last-minute chances to talk to Santa before his big night. There...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Justin Trudeau sits down for year-end interview with CityNews
Justin Trudeau sits down for year-end interview with CityNews

In part of his year-end interview with CityNews, the Prime Minister discusses how his government is going to sustain his commitment to increasing immigration levels while contending with a housing crisis.

10h ago

2:53
New federal housing funding nets $417 million for Toronto but with conditions
New federal housing funding nets $417 million for Toronto but with conditions

Prime Minister Trudeau announced new money from Ottawa’s Housing Accelerator Fund in an effort to build 12,000 homes in three years. The city must meet annual targets in order to qualify for all the cash. Mark McAllister reports. 

13h ago

3:53
North York mother dealing with the loss of her son one scrub at a time
North York mother dealing with the loss of her son one scrub at a time

Cristina Lai’s son, Oscar, died earlier this year. She’s now making soaps to carry on his legacy and support mental health. Pat Taney reports.

19h ago

2:13
Ontario condo associations raising concerns over safety of board members
Ontario condo associations raising concerns over safety of board members

Ontario's three largest condo associations are sounding the alarm over safety and privacy concerns in the wake of the one-year anniversary of the Vaughan condo shooting. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.
4:00
No love story for Taylor Swift this time
No love story for Taylor Swift this time

Stunning drone footage of the recent volcanic eruption in Iceland. Plus, Taylor Swift tops a not so desirable year end list. Richard Southern and Mark McAllister discuss.
More Videos