Greece says 81 people were rescued from a stranded ship along an illegal migration route to Italy

By The Associated Press

Posted December 22, 2023 9:55 am.

Last Updated December 22, 2023 9:56 am.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities in southern Greece have rescued 81 people stranded on a ship south of the mainland, on a route frequently used to take migrants illegally to Italy, local officials said Friday.

Municipal officials in the southern Greek port of Kalamata said the city had provided a temporary shelter for the people rescued, who identified themselves as coming from Egypt, Pakistan and Syria.

The rescue operation occurred just south of Greece’s search and rescue area, authorities said, without providing other details.

In June, a fishing trawler traveling on the same route sank, killing hundreds of migrants. The coast guard rescued 104 people and recovered 82 bodies while hundreds of others crammed inside the vessel were never found.

Follow AP’s migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration.

