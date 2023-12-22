Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Posted December 22, 2023 6:58 pm.
Last Updated December 22, 2023 7:12 pm.
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.
___
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Panel discussion on national issues.
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Panel discussion on national issues.
__
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Former Vice President Al Gore; Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates.
__
“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn.
The Associated Press