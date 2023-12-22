Housing crisis brings high and low point to Chow’s first six months as mayor

Newly elected Mayor Olivia Chow delivers remarks during the Declaration of Office Ceremony at Toronto City Hall, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Newly elected Mayor Olivia Chow delivers remarks during the Declaration of Office Ceremony at Toronto City Hall, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin The Canadian Press

By Meredith Bond and Mark McAllister

Posted December 22, 2023 5:03 pm.

In the first six months of her time as mayor, Olivia Chow said the housing crisis has led to both her highest and lowest point since getting elected. She’s hoping there will be more highs in 2024.

Chow’s highlight was opening the building purchased through the Multi-Unit Residential Acquisition Fund.

“Seeing the joy of the tenants, feeling so proud of her space. Now she’s going to be secure in that space because it’s now our land trust, meaning that she will have complete control. She wouldn’t have to get evicted, which she was facing for several years,” explained Chow.

But her low point was visiting a church that had a wall of refugees sleeping on mattresses on the floor plus the fact they have not been able to help them completely.

“You deserve better, more respect, more dignity than just sleeping in a church basement on a mattress,” she said. “It’s sad. It’s disappointing. I’m not giving up, though. I keep at it. It’s just every time you go into a church, I see the anticipation of the refugees.”

Meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week, Chow said she felt he understood the urgency and importance of investing and sheltering the refugees.

“All I can do is be the voice of those refugees and those very generous people that helped them out … and I will continue to speak up about why this is really important. And I think the Prime Minister heard it,” said Chow.

Chow also managed to secure funding from the province through what is being called the “New Deal,” the main points of which were the uploading of the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway in exchange for Toronto not getting in the way of Ontario Place development.

Chow faced criticism over Ontario Place, but she said they didn’t have much legal standing anyway.

“In terms of the Ontario Place, it’s not for me to give, to give away because I did not give any land, I did not give any zoning approval,” she explained.

“I love Ontario Place. Please don’t cut down the trees. I’ll continue to speak out, but it’s not up to me to lead the fight. It’s really up to the communities and people like Ontario Place for All to persuade the provincial government not to do what they are planning to do,” said Chow.

Chow’s next major task will be addressing the budget shortfall.

“It’s going to be challenging, but we’ll come together and make the best decision because I always believe that when councilors all come together and express themselves, which they’re going to be doing in January, we’ll get the best ideas out,” she said.

A presentation is planned for Jan. 10 and the budget will be coming out on Feb. 1. As for what people can expect, Chow said we need to invest in some of the basic services.

“So if we want more park benches, more library hours, less potholes, better snow clearance, you name it, right? All these services cost a bit of money. So we are really coming together with the money we’re paying into the central part here. The services we deliver to each other for each other and for all families.”

Chow said she does feel very humbled and honoured to be back at City Hall as a leader.

“[There are] some incredibly talented councilors, very experienced, very passionate, who worked very hard, and that we together can deliver a city that is more caring and more affordable and safer. And I like the feeling of it being united with a clear purpose.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Moneris service outage affects card payments on busy shopping, travel day
Moneris service outage affects card payments on busy shopping, travel day

Moneris says an issue that led to an outage affecting debit and credit card payments has been identified and resolved.

updated

1m ago

More Cantaloupe-related illnesses reported in Canada
More Cantaloupe-related illnesses reported in Canada

A cantaloupe recall continues after more Salmonella illnesses linked to Malichita- and Rudy-brand melons were reported in Canada.

4h ago

Toronto family finds multiple donor siblings through DNA kits
Toronto family finds multiple donor siblings through DNA kits

It was on Father’s Day weekend in 2018, when Andrew Fleming was 32 years old that he learned a shocking secret from his parents. "My dad, who I believed [was my dad], who raised me, was not actually...

59m ago

Toronto police expecting several major protests leading up to Christmas
Toronto police expecting several major protests leading up to Christmas

Toronto police are anticipating another round of demonstrations in the downtown core this weekend and are reminding people to remain respectful on the heels of recent protests in the city that became heated. Deputy...

4h ago

Top Stories

Moneris service outage affects card payments on busy shopping, travel day
Moneris service outage affects card payments on busy shopping, travel day

Moneris says an issue that led to an outage affecting debit and credit card payments has been identified and resolved.

updated

1m ago

More Cantaloupe-related illnesses reported in Canada
More Cantaloupe-related illnesses reported in Canada

A cantaloupe recall continues after more Salmonella illnesses linked to Malichita- and Rudy-brand melons were reported in Canada.

4h ago

Toronto family finds multiple donor siblings through DNA kits
Toronto family finds multiple donor siblings through DNA kits

It was on Father’s Day weekend in 2018, when Andrew Fleming was 32 years old that he learned a shocking secret from his parents. "My dad, who I believed [was my dad], who raised me, was not actually...

59m ago

Toronto police expecting several major protests leading up to Christmas
Toronto police expecting several major protests leading up to Christmas

Toronto police are anticipating another round of demonstrations in the downtown core this weekend and are reminding people to remain respectful on the heels of recent protests in the city that became heated. Deputy...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:47
Toronto Police expect several protests leading up to Christmas
Toronto Police expect several protests leading up to Christmas

Toronto Police say they are preparing for multiple demonstrations in the city over the holiday weekend. Shauna Hunt reports on how officers are preparing for what's to come, and their message to demonstrators.

5h ago

2:02
Justin Trudeau sits down for year-end interview with CityNews
Justin Trudeau sits down for year-end interview with CityNews

In part of his year-end interview with CityNews, the Prime Minister discusses how his government is going to sustain his commitment to increasing immigration levels while contending with a housing crisis.

19h ago

2:53
New federal housing funding nets $417 million for Toronto but with conditions
New federal housing funding nets $417 million for Toronto but with conditions

Prime Minister Trudeau announced new money from Ottawa’s Housing Accelerator Fund in an effort to build 12,000 homes in three years. The city must meet annual targets in order to qualify for all the cash. Mark McAllister reports. 

22h ago

3:53
North York mother dealing with the loss of her son one scrub at a time
North York mother dealing with the loss of her son one scrub at a time

Cristina Lai’s son, Oscar, died earlier this year. She’s now making soaps to carry on his legacy and support mental health. Pat Taney reports.
2:13
Ontario condo associations raising concerns over safety of board members
Ontario condo associations raising concerns over safety of board members

Ontario's three largest condo associations are sounding the alarm over safety and privacy concerns in the wake of the one-year anniversary of the Vaughan condo shooting. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.
More Videos