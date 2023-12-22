Man believed taken hostage with Canadian wife by Hamas confirmed dead: report

In this undated photo released by Iris Weinstein Haggai, Judih Weinstein Haggai (left) and Gadi Hagi hold each other as they pose for a photo. An American Israeli man who was taken hostage with his Canadian wife by Hamas during the Oct. 7 attacks on southern Israel has reportedly been confirmed dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Iris Weinstein Haggai via AP

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 22, 2023 3:13 pm.

Last Updated December 22, 2023 3:26 pm.

An American Israeli man who was taken hostage with his Canadian wife by Hamas during the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel has reportedly been confirmed dead. 

ABC News reports that the Israeli group Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum has learned 73-year-old Gadi Hagi was taken from a kibbutz, killed and his body was taken by Hamas into Gaza.

The dual citizen was married to 70-year-old Judih Weinstein Haggai, who holds U.S., Israeli and Canadian citizenships and is still believed to be among the remaining hostages.

Her family has said she was born in New York state and moved to Toronto when she was three years old before she settled in Israel 20 years later to live with her husband.

The family has said Haggai and her husband were out for a walk when the Oct. 7 attacks began, and she sent a text message to members of her community saying that a militant on a motorcycle had shot her husband and she was less severely wounded.

ABC News says the hostages and missing persons forum states in a post that Hagi was a musician and knew how to make those around him laugh.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2023.

The Canadian Press

