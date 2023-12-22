Police searching for missing 12-year-old in Mississauga

Police are looking for a child who went missing in Mississauga on Thursday night.

Peel Regional Police say 12-year-old Ethan Campbell was last seen in the Dundas and Hurontario streets area around 8:20 p.m.

He’s described as four foot eleven inches tall with a slim build and shoulder length curly black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue coat with red trim, black pants with red stripes, and red and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.