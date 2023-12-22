NFL denies Eagles security chief DiSandro’s appeal of fine, sideline ban, AP source says

Dom DiSandro, Philadelphia Eagles chief security officer and senior advisor to general manager Howie Roseman, looks on during player introductions prior to an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved

By Rob Maaddi, The Associated Press

Posted December 22, 2023 4:46 pm.

Last Updated December 22, 2023 4:57 pm.

The NFL has denied Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro’s appeal of a $100,000 fine in addition to banning him from the sideline for the remainder of the regular season for his role in a scuffle with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, a person familiar with the league’s decision told The Associated Press on Friday.

The team has paid DiSandro’s fine, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the matter hasn’t been disclosed.

DiSandro has still been permitted to travel and perform all other work duties. The AP previously reported the suspension on Dec. 16. DiSandro can return for the postseason.

DiSandro pulled Greenlaw off Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith and shouted at him after a reception in the third quarter of Philadelphia’s 42-19 loss to San Francisco on Dec. 3. Greenlaw, who was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play, popped up and reached over two officials to put his hand in DiSandro’s face.

Greenlaw was ejected and later fined $10,927 by the league for the unnecessary roughness penalty. DiSandro also was told to leave and walked to the locker room to a rousing ovation from Eagles fans.

The NFL later sent a memo to teams reiterating a policy that states non-player personnel are prohibited from making physical contact, taunting or directing insults to opposing players or officials. The memo also said only game officials or coaches should try to break up altercations. The league said any violations could lead to fines or suspensions.

DiSandro met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell while waiting on the appeal process.

DiSandro joined the Eagles in 1999 and also serves as a senior adviser to general manager Howie Roseman. The 45-year-old DiSandro, a burly guy who prefers to keep a low profile but is often in front of television cameras, oversees all safety and security matters for players, coaches and executives. He also directs security at the team’s training complex, is responsible for security measures related to team travel and logistics, and provides education on the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Rob Maaddi, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Moneris service outage affects card payments on busy shopping, travel day
Moneris service outage affects card payments on busy shopping, travel day

Moneris says an issue that led to an outage affecting debit and credit card payments has been identified and resolved.

updated

0m ago

More Cantaloupe-related illnesses reported in Canada
More Cantaloupe-related illnesses reported in Canada

A cantaloupe recall continues after more Salmonella illnesses linked to Malichita- and Rudy-brand melons were reported in Canada.

4h ago

Toronto family finds multiple donor siblings through DNA kits
Toronto family finds multiple donor siblings through DNA kits

It was on Father’s Day weekend in 2018, when Andrew Fleming was 32 years old that he learned a shocking secret from his parents. "My dad, who I believed [was my dad], who raised me, was not actually...

57m ago

Toronto police expecting several major protests leading up to Christmas
Toronto police expecting several major protests leading up to Christmas

Toronto police are anticipating another round of demonstrations in the downtown core this weekend and are reminding people to remain respectful on the heels of recent protests in the city that became heated. Deputy...

4h ago

Top Stories

Moneris service outage affects card payments on busy shopping, travel day
Moneris service outage affects card payments on busy shopping, travel day

Moneris says an issue that led to an outage affecting debit and credit card payments has been identified and resolved.

updated

0m ago

More Cantaloupe-related illnesses reported in Canada
More Cantaloupe-related illnesses reported in Canada

A cantaloupe recall continues after more Salmonella illnesses linked to Malichita- and Rudy-brand melons were reported in Canada.

4h ago

Toronto family finds multiple donor siblings through DNA kits
Toronto family finds multiple donor siblings through DNA kits

It was on Father’s Day weekend in 2018, when Andrew Fleming was 32 years old that he learned a shocking secret from his parents. "My dad, who I believed [was my dad], who raised me, was not actually...

57m ago

Toronto police expecting several major protests leading up to Christmas
Toronto police expecting several major protests leading up to Christmas

Toronto police are anticipating another round of demonstrations in the downtown core this weekend and are reminding people to remain respectful on the heels of recent protests in the city that became heated. Deputy...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:47
Toronto Police expect several protests leading up to Christmas
Toronto Police expect several protests leading up to Christmas

Toronto Police say they are preparing for multiple demonstrations in the city over the holiday weekend. Shauna Hunt reports on how officers are preparing for what's to come, and their message to demonstrators.

5h ago

2:02
Justin Trudeau sits down for year-end interview with CityNews
Justin Trudeau sits down for year-end interview with CityNews

In part of his year-end interview with CityNews, the Prime Minister discusses how his government is going to sustain his commitment to increasing immigration levels while contending with a housing crisis.

19h ago

2:53
New federal housing funding nets $417 million for Toronto but with conditions
New federal housing funding nets $417 million for Toronto but with conditions

Prime Minister Trudeau announced new money from Ottawa’s Housing Accelerator Fund in an effort to build 12,000 homes in three years. The city must meet annual targets in order to qualify for all the cash. Mark McAllister reports. 

22h ago

3:53
North York mother dealing with the loss of her son one scrub at a time
North York mother dealing with the loss of her son one scrub at a time

Cristina Lai’s son, Oscar, died earlier this year. She’s now making soaps to carry on his legacy and support mental health. Pat Taney reports.
2:13
Ontario condo associations raising concerns over safety of board members
Ontario condo associations raising concerns over safety of board members

Ontario's three largest condo associations are sounding the alarm over safety and privacy concerns in the wake of the one-year anniversary of the Vaughan condo shooting. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.
More Videos