Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heading to Jamaica for post-Christmas vacation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will once again head to Jamaica for vacation, beginning on Boxing Day. Trudeau smiles at the media before a news conference for a housing announcement in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 22, 2023 1:21 pm.

Last Updated December 22, 2023 1:26 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica next week for a family vacation over the holiday break.

The Prime Minister’s Office says Trudeau will travel with his immediate family to the Caribbean country from Dec. 26 to Jan. 4. 

Jamaica is a frequent vacation spot for Trudeau, who spent time there in August as well as after Christmas last year.

He will be travelling with Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, after the pair announced earlier this year they were separating following 18 years of marriage. 

At the time, the Prime Minister’s Office said Canadians could expect to see the family together, and both said in individual statements they would remain close. 

The office says it consulted the federal ethics commissioner ahead of the coming trip, and that the family will cover the cost of its stay as well as reimburse the cost of travelling on a government plane. 

Trudeau will also remain in contact with staff and receive briefings on issues of the day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police expecting several major protests leading up to Christmas
Toronto police expecting several major protests leading up to Christmas

Toronto police are anticipating another round of demonstrations in the downtown core this weekend and are reminding people to remain respectful on the heels of recent protests in the city that became heated. Deputy...

1h ago

3 people injured, 1 critically, in Caledon crash involving transport truck
3 people injured, 1 critically, in Caledon crash involving transport truck

Three people have been rushed to hospital, one with critical injuries, following an early morning crash in Caledon. Emergency crews responded to a collision at Highway 10 and Boston Mills Road, between...

5h ago

Police searching for missing vulnerable 12-year-old in Mississauga
Police searching for missing vulnerable 12-year-old in Mississauga

Police are looking for a child who went missing in Mississauga on Thursday night. Peel Regional Police say 12-year-old Ethan Campbell was last seen at his home near Dundas Street West and Parkerhill...

5h ago

Woman sexually assaulted after mistaking suspect's vehicle for ride share: Toronto police
Woman sexually assaulted after mistaking suspect's vehicle for ride share: Toronto police

A suspect is being sought after a woman who hopped into the wrong vehicle, thinking it was her ride share, was sexually assaulted by the driver, Toronto police said in a release Friday. Officers were...

33m ago

Top Stories

Toronto police expecting several major protests leading up to Christmas
Toronto police expecting several major protests leading up to Christmas

Toronto police are anticipating another round of demonstrations in the downtown core this weekend and are reminding people to remain respectful on the heels of recent protests in the city that became heated. Deputy...

1h ago

3 people injured, 1 critically, in Caledon crash involving transport truck
3 people injured, 1 critically, in Caledon crash involving transport truck

Three people have been rushed to hospital, one with critical injuries, following an early morning crash in Caledon. Emergency crews responded to a collision at Highway 10 and Boston Mills Road, between...

5h ago

Police searching for missing vulnerable 12-year-old in Mississauga
Police searching for missing vulnerable 12-year-old in Mississauga

Police are looking for a child who went missing in Mississauga on Thursday night. Peel Regional Police say 12-year-old Ethan Campbell was last seen at his home near Dundas Street West and Parkerhill...

5h ago

Woman sexually assaulted after mistaking suspect's vehicle for ride share: Toronto police
Woman sexually assaulted after mistaking suspect's vehicle for ride share: Toronto police

A suspect is being sought after a woman who hopped into the wrong vehicle, thinking it was her ride share, was sexually assaulted by the driver, Toronto police said in a release Friday. Officers were...

33m ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Justin Trudeau sits down for year-end interview with CityNews
Justin Trudeau sits down for year-end interview with CityNews

In part of his year-end interview with CityNews, the Prime Minister discusses how his government is going to sustain his commitment to increasing immigration levels while contending with a housing crisis.

16h ago

2:53
New federal housing funding nets $417 million for Toronto but with conditions
New federal housing funding nets $417 million for Toronto but with conditions

Prime Minister Trudeau announced new money from Ottawa’s Housing Accelerator Fund in an effort to build 12,000 homes in three years. The city must meet annual targets in order to qualify for all the cash. Mark McAllister reports. 

19h ago

3:53
North York mother dealing with the loss of her son one scrub at a time
North York mother dealing with the loss of her son one scrub at a time

Cristina Lai’s son, Oscar, died earlier this year. She’s now making soaps to carry on his legacy and support mental health. Pat Taney reports.
2:13
Ontario condo associations raising concerns over safety of board members
Ontario condo associations raising concerns over safety of board members

Ontario's three largest condo associations are sounding the alarm over safety and privacy concerns in the wake of the one-year anniversary of the Vaughan condo shooting. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.
4:00
No love story for Taylor Swift this time
No love story for Taylor Swift this time

Stunning drone footage of the recent volcanic eruption in Iceland. Plus, Taylor Swift tops a not so desirable year end list. Richard Southern and Mark McAllister discuss.
More Videos