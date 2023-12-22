Quebec labour strikes: Progress in talks with one teachers union, deadlock in another

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 22, 2023 2:35 pm.

Last Updated December 22, 2023 2:42 pm.

MONTREAL — A Quebec union representing 95,000 teachers says it has made some progress in negotiations with the government after weeks of public sector strikes that have rattled the province.

Fédération des syndicats de l’enseignement says it reached a partial agreement with the government after an overnight negotiating session.

It doesn’t specify the terms of the proposal but says it will present details to its council later today.

The union says other points of contention, including salaries, remain unresolved as it continues joint negotiations with other public sector unions under an alliance known as the common front.

Meanwhile, a separate union representing 66,000 teachers says it will continue an unlimited strike in the new year amid a deadlock in its own negotiations with Quebec.

The Fédération autonome de l’enseignement strike has kept around 800 schools closed for more than four weeks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Toronto police expecting several major protests leading up to Christmas
Toronto police expecting several major protests leading up to Christmas

Toronto police are anticipating another round of demonstrations in the downtown core this weekend and are reminding people to remain respectful on the heels of recent protests in the city that became heated. Deputy...

2h ago

More Cantaloupe-related illnesses reported in Canada
More Cantaloupe-related illnesses reported in Canada

A cantaloupe recall continues after more Salmonella illnesses linked to Malichita- and Rudy-brand melons were reported in Canada.

2h ago

Junction Residents Association focused on combatting hate, building community
Junction Residents Association focused on combatting hate, building community

The Junction Residents Association has developed the 'Hate has no home here' campaign.

Your Community

6m ago

Woman sexually assaulted after mistaking suspect's vehicle for ride share: Toronto police
Woman sexually assaulted after mistaking suspect's vehicle for ride share: Toronto police

A suspect is being sought after a woman who hopped into the wrong vehicle, thinking it was her ride share, was sexually assaulted by the driver, Toronto police said in a release Friday. Officers were...

1h ago

