Seattle hospital says Texas attorney general asked for records about transgender care for children

FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at the Austin Police Association, on Sept. 10, 2020, in Austin, Texas. Paxton asked a Seattle hospital in November 2023 to hand over records about children from Texas who may have received gender-affirming treatment, according to court filings that appear to show the Republican going beyond state borders to investigate transgender health care. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File) Austin American-Statesman

By Paul J. Weber, The Associated Press

Posted December 22, 2023 2:29 pm.

Last Updated December 22, 2023 3:26 pm.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked a Seattle hospital to hand over records regarding gender-affirming treatment potentially given to children from Texas, according to court filings that appear to show the Republican going beyond state borders to investigate transgender health care.

Seattle Children’s Hospital filed a lawsuit in Austin, Texas, this month asking a court to invalidate or narrow the requests from Paxton, a staunch conservative who has helped drive Republican efforts that target the rights of trans people. His office sent similar letters earlier this year to Texas hospitals.

Texas is among more than 20 states that have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors. On Friday, court records showed there been no decision yet on the Seattle hospital’s lawsuit.

The hospital argued Paxton’s office was overstepping its jurisdiction and had no authority to request the records.

“Additionally, the Demands represent an unconstitutional attempt to investigate and chill potential interstate commerce and travel for Texas residents to another state,” the lawsuit states.

Paxton’s office did not immediately respond to a phone message and email seeking comment Friday.

Ashley Speller, a spokesperson for Seattle Children’s Hospital, said in an emailed statement that it complies with the law and went to court “to protect private patient information related to gender-affirming care services at our organization.”

The hospital received the request from Texas in November. The lawsuit includes a copy of the letter from Paxton’s office, which among other requests asks the hospital to produce records identifying medication given to children who live in Texas; the number of Texas children who received treatment; and documents that identify the “standard protocol or guidance” used for treatment.

The hospital argued in cannot respond to the letter under a law signed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee earlier this year that aims to protects minors seeking gender-affirming care in Washington.

The law was part of a wave of legislation this year in Democratic-led states intended to give refuge amid a conservative movement in which lawmakers in other states have attacked transgender rights and limited or banned gender-affirming care for minors.

In May, Paxton’s office sought information from Dell Children’s Hospital in Texas about its policies on puberty blockers as well as documents identifying patients it has referred for treatment or counseling. The attorney general’s office request at the time asked to examine hospital records “to determine whether any state laws have been violated or misrepresentations have been made to parents and patients.”

Those efforts began before Texas’ restrictions were signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who was the first governor to order the investigation of families of transgender minors who receive gender-affirming care.

The Texas law prevents transgender minors from accessing hormone therapies, puberty blockers and transition surgeries, even though medical experts say such surgical procedures are rarely performed on children. Children who already started the medications being banned are required to be weaned off in a “medically appropriate” manner.

___

Associated Press writer Jake Bleiberg in Dallas contributed to this report.

Paul J. Weber, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Toronto police expecting several major protests leading up to Christmas
Toronto police expecting several major protests leading up to Christmas

Toronto police are anticipating another round of demonstrations in the downtown core this weekend and are reminding people to remain respectful on the heels of recent protests in the city that became heated. Deputy...

2h ago

More Cantaloupe-related illnesses reported in Canada
More Cantaloupe-related illnesses reported in Canada

A cantaloupe recall continues after more Salmonella illnesses linked to Malichita- and Rudy-brand melons were reported in Canada.

2h ago

Woman sexually assaulted after mistaking suspect's vehicle for ride share: Toronto police
Woman sexually assaulted after mistaking suspect's vehicle for ride share: Toronto police

A suspect is being sought after a woman who hopped into the wrong vehicle, thinking it was her ride share, was sexually assaulted by the driver, Toronto police said in a release Friday. Officers were...

1h ago

Police searching for missing vulnerable 12-year-old in Mississauga
Police searching for missing vulnerable 12-year-old in Mississauga

Police are looking for a child who went missing in Mississauga on Thursday night. Peel Regional Police say 12-year-old Ethan Campbell was last seen at his home near Dundas Street West and Parkerhill...

7h ago

