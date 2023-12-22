SIU investigating after man shot by officer’s less-lethal firearm in Toronto’s west end

The province’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a man was struck by an officer’s non-lethal weapon in Toronto’s west end on Thursday.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says Toronto police officers were called to Roncesvalles Avenue south of Dundas Street around 3:40 p.m. for reports of a man who was threatening people walking by.

Responding officers deployed a taser at the man before an officer fired a less-lethal weapon at him.

The man was arrested and taken to hospital to be checked out. The SIU says the man was not injured in the incident.

“The man did not sustain any serious injury, but the SIU’s mandate was invoked because a police officer discharged a less-lethal weapon, which is classified as a firearm,” reads a release.

The police watchdog’s mandate is invoked anytime an officer discharges a firearm of any kind.