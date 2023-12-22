Social housing wait-list grows 27 per cent in Metro Vancouver

The downtown Vancouver skyline is seen at sunset, as houses line a hillside in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Data from Metro Vancouver show the queue for social housing in the region has spiked in the past year, with 18,865 households on the wait-list, mostly seniors and families. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 22, 2023 7:08 pm.

Last Updated December 22, 2023 7:12 pm.

VANCOUVER — Data from Metro Vancouver show the queue for social housing in the region has spiked in the past year, with 18,865 households on the wait-list, mostly seniors and families. 

Metro Vancouver’s Housing Data Book for December 2023 shows BC Housing’s wait-list grew 27 per cent since 2022 in the region that is made up of 21 municipalities and other administrative areas. 

The data book says homelessness is up 33 per cent since 2020 and 122 per cent since 2005, even as more supportive housing is being built. 

It says low vacancy rates have seen rent more than double since 2002, including a 30 per cent jump in median rental rates in the past five years. 

Metro Vancouver says the BC Housing wait-list isn’t “exhaustive” for all regional social housing needs and the last five years have seen wait-lists grow massively in “outlying municipalities.”

These include Langley, which saw a 113 per cent jump in its wait-list, Delta with a 108 per cent jump, and Richmond, which saw an 82 per cent increase.

A news release from Metro Vancouver says the data book provides “a comprehensive look at the region’s housing market and the people impacted by it.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2023. 

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 suspects in stabbing of off-duty officer during Best Buy theft in custody, 1 at large
3 suspects in stabbing of off-duty officer during Best Buy theft in custody, 1 at large

Police say three of four suspects in the stabbing of an off-duty police officer at a Scarborough Best Buy store earlier this month are now in custody facing charges, with a fourth suspect still at large. The...

1h ago

Toronto family finds multiple donor siblings through DNA kits
Toronto family finds multiple donor siblings through DNA kits

It was on Father’s Day weekend in 2018, when Andrew Fleming was 32 years old that he learned a shocking secret from his parents. "My dad, who I believed [was my dad], who raised me, was not actually...

4h ago

Toronto, GTA under freezing rain warning
Toronto, GTA under freezing rain warning

Toronto and most of the GTA are under a freezing rain warning as the Christmas long weekend begins. Environment Canada says freezing rain is expected to begin overnight and carry into Saturday morning,...

1h ago

Housing crisis brings high and low point to Chow's first six months as mayor
Housing crisis brings high and low point to Chow's first six months as mayor

In the first six months of her time as mayor, Olivia Chow said the housing crisis has led to both her highest and lowest point since getting elected. She's hoping there will be more highs in 2024. Chow's...

3h ago

Top Stories

3 suspects in stabbing of off-duty officer during Best Buy theft in custody, 1 at large
3 suspects in stabbing of off-duty officer during Best Buy theft in custody, 1 at large

Police say three of four suspects in the stabbing of an off-duty police officer at a Scarborough Best Buy store earlier this month are now in custody facing charges, with a fourth suspect still at large. The...

1h ago

Toronto family finds multiple donor siblings through DNA kits
Toronto family finds multiple donor siblings through DNA kits

It was on Father’s Day weekend in 2018, when Andrew Fleming was 32 years old that he learned a shocking secret from his parents. "My dad, who I believed [was my dad], who raised me, was not actually...

4h ago

Toronto, GTA under freezing rain warning
Toronto, GTA under freezing rain warning

Toronto and most of the GTA are under a freezing rain warning as the Christmas long weekend begins. Environment Canada says freezing rain is expected to begin overnight and carry into Saturday morning,...

1h ago

Housing crisis brings high and low point to Chow's first six months as mayor
Housing crisis brings high and low point to Chow's first six months as mayor

In the first six months of her time as mayor, Olivia Chow said the housing crisis has led to both her highest and lowest point since getting elected. She's hoping there will be more highs in 2024. Chow's...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
A slippery start to the holiday weekend
A slippery start to the holiday weekend

Overnight patches of freezing rain or mixed precipitation will change over to rain by Saturday morning as temperatures climb. The mild temperatures will continue through the weekend and into Christmas Day.

2h ago

1:47
Toronto Police expect several protests leading up to Christmas
Toronto Police expect several protests leading up to Christmas

Toronto Police say they are preparing for multiple demonstrations in the city over the holiday weekend. Shauna Hunt reports on how officers are preparing for what's to come, and their message to demonstrators.

8h ago

3:37
A Christmas village in North York decades in the making
A Christmas village in North York decades in the making

A North York woman has been carrying on a holiday tradition for decades. One that began with very humble beginnings. Pat Taney reports.

8h ago

2:02
Justin Trudeau sits down for year-end interview with CityNews
Justin Trudeau sits down for year-end interview with CityNews

In part of his year-end interview with CityNews, the Prime Minister discusses how his government is going to sustain his commitment to increasing immigration levels while contending with a housing crisis.

22h ago

2:09
Brampton house that recently sold gutted by fire
Brampton house that recently sold gutted by fire

Several people have been displaced after a house in Brampton was gutted by fire. As Shauna Hunt reports, the house was recently sold and the deal was set to close on Friday.

More Videos