S&P/TSX composite up 150 points, U.S. stock markets also rise

TORONTO — Gains in financial and base metals stocks helped lift Canada’s main stock index by more than 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 150.50 points at 20,916.23.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 35.58 points at 37,439.93. The S&P 500 index was up 15.46 points at 4,762.21, while the Nasdaq composite was up 44.85 points at 15,008.71.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.36 cents US compared with 75.13 cents US on Thursday.

The February crude oil contract was down 27 cents at US$73.62 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down two cents at US$2.44 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$21.70 at US$2,073 an ounce and the March copper contract was down a penny at US$3.91 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press