Spain’s bumper Christmas lottery “El Gordo” starts dishing out millions of euros in prizes

A Christmas lottery seller looks for customers in a crowded street in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023.

By The Associated Press

Posted December 22, 2023 3:44 am.

Last Updated December 22, 2023 3:56 am.

MADRID (AP) — People across Spain are tuning into the television, radio and internet as children from Madrid’s San Ildefonso school Friday began singing out the prize-winning numbers in Spain’s huge Christmas lottery, known as “EL Gordo” (the fat one).

The immensely popular lottery will distribute a total of 2.6 billion euros in prizes this year, much of it in small prizes. Holders of 20-euro tickets bearing the top-prize number will receive 400,000 euros ($440,000).

Street and bar celebrations normally break out with winners uncorking bottles of sparkling wine and singing and dancing.

The event is televised nationally from Madrid’s Teatro Real opera house.

Purchasing and sharing tickets, known in Spanish as “décimos” (tenths) in the run-up to Christmas is a major tradition among families, friends, co-workers and in bars and sports and social clubs.

The winning numbers are called out by children from Madrid’s San Ildefonso school. The children pick up balls showing ticket numbers and their corresponding prizes from two giant rolling drums. They sing out both figures with a rhythmic cadence that is known to everyone in Spain.

In the weeks beforehand, queues form outside lottery offices, especially those which have sold prize-winning tickets in the past.

Other lotteries have bigger individual top prizes but Spain’s Christmas lottery, held each year on Dec. 22, is ranked as the world’s richest for the total prize money involved.

Spain established its national lottery as a charity in 1763 during the reign of King Carlos III. Its objective later became to shore up state coffers. It also helps several charities.

The Dec. 22 lottery began in 1812. Since the beginning, the San Ildefonso college children have been singing the prizes.

The Associated Press



Man who led police on crash-filled escape run in stolen U-Haul now facing dozens of charges
Man who led police on crash-filled escape run in stolen U-Haul now facing dozens of charges

A Toronto man is facing three dozen charges after leading police on a crash-filled escape run in a stolen U-Haul truck through the east end of the GTA on Wednesday. Toronto police say they were in the...

9h ago

PM Trudeau vows to continue 'fighting' for Canadians despite signs of slumping popularity
PM Trudeau vows to continue ‘fighting’ for Canadians despite signs of slumping popularity

In a year-end interview with CityNews on Thursday, a reflective Justin Trudeau vowed to forge on into the next election despite signs that he’s become increasingly less popular with Canadians burdened...

8h ago

Suspect identified in shooting death of Kleinburg man earlier this month
Suspect identified in shooting death of Kleinburg man earlier this month

Police are searching for a 29-year-old in connection with the shooting death of a Kleinburg man earlier this month in North York. Investigators were called to Oakland Avenue just off Wilson Avenue around...

8h ago

Doctors, nurses call for reforms to prevent overcrowding in Canada's emergency rooms
Doctors, nurses call for reforms to prevent overcrowding in Canada's emergency rooms

Overcrowded emergency rooms are frustrating patients and staff in parts of the country as respiratory illness season exacerbates long waits for care.  Combined with bed shortages, an aging population...

7h ago

