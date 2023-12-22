These numbers show the staggering losses in the Israel-Hamas war as Gaza deaths surpass 20,000

Destroyed farms and buildings in the Gaza Strip as seen from Southern Israel, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Melanie Lidman, The Associated Press

Posted December 22, 2023 8:22 am.

Last Updated December 22, 2023 8:26 am.

JERUSALEM (AP) — The latest conflict between Israel and Hamas is by far the deadliest and most destructive of their five wars since the militant group seized the Gaza Strip in 2007.

The fighting erupted on Oct. 7 when Hamas carried out a surprise attack in southern Israel. Since then, Israel has unleashed thousands of airstrikes and waged a fierce ground offensive, flattening entire neighborhoods. A weeklong ceasefire in late November saw Hamas release hostages from Gaza in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Here’s a look at the toll of the war, as of Dec. 22, based on information from the Gaza Health Ministry and Israeli officials, as well as international observers and aid groups:

20,057

The number of Palestinians killed in Gaza.

301

The number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank.

Around 1,200

The number of people killed in Israel on Oct. 7.

139

The number of Israeli soldiers killed since the start of the Gaza ground offensive.

53,320

The number of Palestinians injured in Gaza.

6,184

The number of Israelis injured.

250,000

The number of Israelis displaced from the Gaza and Lebanon borders.

More than 1.9 million

The number of Palestinians displaced in Gaza, out of a population of 2.3 million.

129

The number of soldiers and civilians who are still being held hostage in Gaza.

110

The number of hostages released or rescued.

240

The number of Palestinian prisoners released from Israeli prisons during a weeklong cease-fire.

5,405

The number of aid trucks let into Gaza.

More than 11,500

The number of rockets fired towards Israel from Gaza.

More than 22,000

The number of targets struck by the Israeli military in Gaza.

___

Sources: Associated Press reports, Gaza Health Ministry, Israeli military, U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Palestinian Red Crescent, Palestinian Health Ministry, Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Prime Minister’s Office of Israel

___

Associated Press writer Julia Frankel contributed to this report from Jerusalem.

___

Find more of AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war.

Melanie Lidman, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 people injured, 1 critically, in Caledon crash involving transport truck
3 people injured, 1 critically, in Caledon crash involving transport truck

Three people have been rushed to hospital, one with critical injuries, following an early morning crash in Caledon. Emergency crews responded to a collision at Highway 10 and Boston Mills Road, between...

1h ago

Police searching for missing vulnerable 12-year-old in Mississauga
Police searching for missing vulnerable 12-year-old in Mississauga

Police are looking for a child who went missing in Mississauga on Thursday night. Peel Regional Police say 12-year-old Ethan Campbell was last seen at his home near Dundas Street West and Parkerhill...

1h ago

What's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays 2023
What's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays 2023

Christmas Day lands on Monday this year, which means an extra long weekend for many, including some businesses and services. More than 50 outdoor ice rinks and skating trails are open daily during the...

3h ago

Man found sleeping behind wheel on Toronto road arrested for impaired driving
Man found sleeping behind wheel on Toronto road arrested for impaired driving

Provincial police are reminding people not to drink and drive over the holiday season after a driver was found sleeping behind the wheel in the middle of a Toronto road. In a post on X, Ontario Provincial...

14m ago

Top Stories

3 people injured, 1 critically, in Caledon crash involving transport truck
3 people injured, 1 critically, in Caledon crash involving transport truck

Three people have been rushed to hospital, one with critical injuries, following an early morning crash in Caledon. Emergency crews responded to a collision at Highway 10 and Boston Mills Road, between...

1h ago

Police searching for missing vulnerable 12-year-old in Mississauga
Police searching for missing vulnerable 12-year-old in Mississauga

Police are looking for a child who went missing in Mississauga on Thursday night. Peel Regional Police say 12-year-old Ethan Campbell was last seen at his home near Dundas Street West and Parkerhill...

1h ago

What's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays 2023
What's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays 2023

Christmas Day lands on Monday this year, which means an extra long weekend for many, including some businesses and services. More than 50 outdoor ice rinks and skating trails are open daily during the...

3h ago

Man found sleeping behind wheel on Toronto road arrested for impaired driving
Man found sleeping behind wheel on Toronto road arrested for impaired driving

Provincial police are reminding people not to drink and drive over the holiday season after a driver was found sleeping behind the wheel in the middle of a Toronto road. In a post on X, Ontario Provincial...

14m ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Justin Trudeau sits down for year-end interview with CityNews
Justin Trudeau sits down for year-end interview with CityNews

In part of his year-end interview with CityNews, the Prime Minister discusses how his government is going to sustain his commitment to increasing immigration levels while contending with a housing crisis.

11h ago

2:53
New federal housing funding nets $417 million for Toronto but with conditions
New federal housing funding nets $417 million for Toronto but with conditions

Prime Minister Trudeau announced new money from Ottawa’s Housing Accelerator Fund in an effort to build 12,000 homes in three years. The city must meet annual targets in order to qualify for all the cash. Mark McAllister reports. 

15h ago

3:53
North York mother dealing with the loss of her son one scrub at a time
North York mother dealing with the loss of her son one scrub at a time

Cristina Lai’s son, Oscar, died earlier this year. She’s now making soaps to carry on his legacy and support mental health. Pat Taney reports.

21h ago

2:13
Ontario condo associations raising concerns over safety of board members
Ontario condo associations raising concerns over safety of board members

Ontario's three largest condo associations are sounding the alarm over safety and privacy concerns in the wake of the one-year anniversary of the Vaughan condo shooting. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.
4:00
No love story for Taylor Swift this time
No love story for Taylor Swift this time

Stunning drone footage of the recent volcanic eruption in Iceland. Plus, Taylor Swift tops a not so desirable year end list. Richard Southern and Mark McAllister discuss.
More Videos