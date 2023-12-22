Toronto family finds multiple donor siblings through DNA kits

It was on Father’s Day weekend in 2018, when Andrew Fleming was 32 years old that he learned a shocking secret from his parents.

“My dad, who I believed [was my dad], who raised me, was not actually my biological father,” shared Andrew.

Andrew and his sister, Sarah, were conceived through an anonymous sperm donor. They were from the same donor, making them full siblings. Sarah found out only a couple of months before her brother

“I was actually starting to look at my own fertility journey and building a family and it was the first time I started asking some questions about how I was conceived,” explained Sarah.

“To be a full grown adult and to have that entirely turned upside down was very upsetting at first but … I said this that night that ‘You’re still my dad. I still love you’,” Andrew said.

The revelation began a new journey. They ordered DNA kits from several companies. First, to learn more about their own genetic background, but more came from it.

“I did look into DNA relatives and sure enough, as soon as I clicked on that, there was someone there waiting for me which said, ‘We predict them to be your half sister’,” said Andrew.

Over the next few years, they would learn that they had not only one but at least five donor siblings, also in their 30s and 40s located in Ottawa and BC.

“I remember the first time meeting everyone individually…except for you, Matt, but everyone else I met individually and that was just bananas,” shared one of the siblings Andrea Desgroseilliers.

I was late to the zoom meeting and I was late to this whole new sibs thing as well, so I’m the newer one,” added Matt Champagne, another donor sibling.

And they definitely noticed the similarities in how they looked.

“I always look at the eye colour bc most of us have the similar eye colour,” shared Lindsay Sinclair “There’s a photo, the expression of Andrea and Andrew, it’s almost the same expression.” added Melissa Lock. They are both donor siblings as well.

They now organize get-togethers when they can. It’s an experience they say has been positive, if not surreal.

As to whether there could even be more siblings, Sinclair shared, “They said to our parents from what we’ve compared, is that they were only able to donate a certain amount of times but I mean, is that true?”

If there are others, the group say they’re open to connecting with them. In the meantime, Sarah is focusing on her new miracle. A daughter born just weeks ago, who also happens to be donor conceived.

“What my parents were doing was so cutting edge at the time but it’s so common now and so she’ll hear the story of how she was made from the moment she can listen to stories which I guess is now,” said Sarah.

Since the siblings’ donor was anonymous, not much is known about him. They have no physical records and they say the clinic in Ottawa where they were conceived closed in the 90’s. As far as they know, no records survived.