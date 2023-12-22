Toronto, GTA under freezing rain warning

Overnight patches of freezing rain or mixed precipitation will change over to rain by Saturday morning as temperatures climb. The mild temperatures will continue through the weekend and into Christmas Day.

By John Marchesan

Posted December 22, 2023 5:54 pm.

Last Updated December 22, 2023 6:31 pm.

Toronto and most of the GTA are under a freezing rain warning as the Christmas long weekend begins.

Environment Canada says freezing rain is expected to begin overnight and carry into Saturday morning, creating icy and slippery conditions across the region.

“Latest analysis suggests that a few hours of freezing rain are likely beginning overnight and persisting into Saturday morning. Freezing rain is expected to be light, which should limit ice build-up to 2 mm at most,” the national weather service said in a statement issued late Friday.

Environment Canada says the closer you are to Lake Ontario, the less likely the threat of freezing rain as temperatures are expected to be just above the freezing mark.

The warning also extends to Mississauga, Brampton, York and Durham regions.

Top Stories

3 suspects in stabbing of off-duty officer during Best Buy theft in custody, 1 at large
3 suspects in stabbing of off-duty officer during Best Buy theft in custody, 1 at large

Police say three of four suspects in the stabbing of an off-duty police officer at a Scarborough Best Buy store earlier this month are now in custody facing charges, with a fourth suspect still at large. The...

7m ago

Housing crisis brings high and low point to Chow's first six months as mayor
Housing crisis brings high and low point to Chow's first six months as mayor

In the first six months of her time as mayor, Olivia Chow said the housing crisis has led to both her highest and lowest point since getting elected. She's hoping there will be more highs in 2024. Chow's...

1h ago

Toronto family finds multiple donor siblings through DNA kits
Toronto family finds multiple donor siblings through DNA kits

It was on Father’s Day weekend in 2018, when Andrew Fleming was 32 years old that he learned a shocking secret from his parents. "My dad, who I believed [was my dad], who raised me, was not actually...

2h ago

A 7th cantaloupe-related death reported in Canada
A 7th cantaloupe-related death reported in Canada

A cantaloupe recall continues after more Salmonella illnesses linked to Malichita- and Rudy-brand melons were reported in Canada.

21m ago

