Toronto, GTA under freezing rain warning

Toronto and most of the GTA are under a freezing rain warning as the Christmas long weekend begins.

Environment Canada says freezing rain is expected to begin overnight and carry into Saturday morning, creating icy and slippery conditions across the region.

“Latest analysis suggests that a few hours of freezing rain are likely beginning overnight and persisting into Saturday morning. Freezing rain is expected to be light, which should limit ice build-up to 2 mm at most,” the national weather service said in a statement issued late Friday.

Environment Canada says the closer you are to Lake Ontario, the less likely the threat of freezing rain as temperatures are expected to be just above the freezing mark.

The warning also extends to Mississauga, Brampton, York and Durham regions.