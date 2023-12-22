Man found sleeping behind wheel on Toronto road arrested for impaired driving

Provincial police are reminding people not to drink and drive over the holiday season after a driver was found sleeping behind the wheel in the middle of a Toronto road.

In a post on X, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say officers found a man sleeping in an SUV on Keele Street near Highway 401.

A photo from OPP shows two police vehicles boxing in the SUV in a live lane of the roadway.

Police say the driver was arrested and charged with impaired driving after he was found to have double the legal limit of alcohol.