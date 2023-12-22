Man arrives at hospital with serious injuries after shots fired in North York
Posted December 22, 2023 6:46 am.
One person has serious injuries after a suspected late night shooting in North York.
Police were called to the area of Jane Street and Shoreham Drive around 11:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots.
Officer did not find a victim at the scene but say a male arrived at a hospital on their own with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information has been made available.
The investigation is ongoing.