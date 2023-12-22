Woman sexually assaulted after mistaking suspect’s vehicle for ride share: Toronto police

suspect vehicle
Police are seeking this vehicle and its driver after a woman was sexually assaulted. Toronto Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted December 22, 2023 1:30 pm.

A suspect is being sought after a woman who hopped into the wrong vehicle, thinking it was her ride share, was sexually assaulted by the driver, Toronto police said in a release Friday.

Officers were called to the Portland Street and Adelaide Street West area on Sunday, December 17.

Police said the victim entered a vehicle which she mistook for her ride share.

The driver then took her to an unknown location and sexually assaulted her, police said.

He’s described as a white male, 35 to 40 years old with an Eastern European accent. He had a brown, well-groomed beard and was wearing a white long-sleeve button-up shirt and blue jeans.

The vehicle he was driving was a dark red or rust coloured SUV, possibly a Hyundai Santa Fe.

