5 people hospitalized in 3 separate crashes Saturday night

Three separate collisions across the city sent a total of five people to hospital on Saturday night.

Three people were injured in a crash just before 8 p.m. involving a police cruiser in the area of Bayview and Sheppard Avenues.

An adult male was sent to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries. There was no word on the severity of injuries for the other two victims. Paramedics say the officers involved suffered minor injuries.

It was uncertain if the province’s Special Investigations Unit would be called in to investigate.

A woman is recovering in hospital after she was hit by a vehicle in Scarborough.

Police were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Gateforth Drive around 7 p.m. Saturday.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.



One person was hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash involving a TTC bus near High Park.

Police were called to Parkside Drive and High Park Boulevard just before 4:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.

One vehicle was wedged between the bus and a hydro pole.

All of the passengers aboard the bus were safely evacuated and there were no reports of any other injuries.