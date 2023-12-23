90-year-old pedestrian dies due to being struck by vehicle in Georgetown

A 90-year-old pedestrian has died from being struck by a vehicle in Georgetown on Saturday morning.

Halton police responded to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle just before 7:30 a.m. at Mountainview Road South.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, and Halton police’s Collision Reconstruction Unit attended and has taken over the investigation.

Several witnesses remained at the scene, however any other witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage is asked to contact police.