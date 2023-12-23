Alabama woman with rare double uterus gives birth to two children

By The Associated Press

Posted December 23, 2023 5:02 pm.

Last Updated December 23, 2023 5:12 pm.

DORA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman with two uteri and two cervixes has given birth to two babies after carrying one of them in each uterus.

Kelsey Hatcher of Dora, about 28 miles (45.06 kilometers) northwest of Birmingham, gave birth to two girls on Wednesday and Thursday after a combined 20 hours of labor.

Hatcher was diagnosed with a double uterus, also called uterus didelphys, when she was 17. The rare congenital condition occurs in 0.3% of women, according to a report published by the University of Alabama at Birmingham. There is an “estimated one-in-a-million chance” of carrying a baby in both uteri, also known as a dicavitary pregnancy, the report says.

The older child, Roxi, was born on Tuesday, and Rebel arrived on Wednesday. Hatcher told WVTM-TV that both she and the newborns are healthy. Her husband, Caleb, was with her in the hospital, she said.

“That was our first moment of just us four together,” Hatcher said. “And really getting to breathe that in and be in the moment and look at the girls together.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Moneris payment machines down for second time in as many days during holiday shopping rush
Moneris payment machines down for second time in as many days during holiday shopping rush

Moneris credit and debit payment machines are down for the second time in two days during the holiday shopping rush.

45m ago

Multiple people injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall
Multiple people injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall

Multiple people were injured Saturday during what authorities described as “an active shooting” situation at a shopping mall in central Florida. The Ocala Police Department said they were responding...

DEVELOPING

16m ago

Keswick man dead after late-night shooting in Toronto's east end
Keswick man dead after late-night shooting in Toronto's east end

A 46-year-old man is dead following a shooting in the east end of the city on Friday night. Police say there was an altercation involving a group of men in the area of Danforth and Woodbine Avenues...

22m ago

90-year-old pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Georgetown
90-year-old pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Georgetown

A 90-year-old pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Georgetown on Saturday morning. Halton police responded to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle just before 7:30...

1h ago

Top Stories

Moneris payment machines down for second time in as many days during holiday shopping rush
Moneris payment machines down for second time in as many days during holiday shopping rush

Moneris credit and debit payment machines are down for the second time in two days during the holiday shopping rush.

45m ago

Multiple people injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall
Multiple people injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall

Multiple people were injured Saturday during what authorities described as “an active shooting” situation at a shopping mall in central Florida. The Ocala Police Department said they were responding...

DEVELOPING

16m ago

Keswick man dead after late-night shooting in Toronto's east end
Keswick man dead after late-night shooting in Toronto's east end

A 46-year-old man is dead following a shooting in the east end of the city on Friday night. Police say there was an altercation involving a group of men in the area of Danforth and Woodbine Avenues...

22m ago

90-year-old pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Georgetown
90-year-old pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Georgetown

A 90-year-old pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Georgetown on Saturday morning. Halton police responded to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle just before 7:30...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
Junction Residents Association builds 'Hate has no home here' campaign
Junction Residents Association builds 'Hate has no home here' campaign

In order to build inclusivity in The Junction neighbourhood, a group of residents has developed the 'Hate has no home here' campaign. Nick Westoll has more.

22h ago

2:50
Toronto police preparing for major demonstrations over the holiday weekend
Toronto police preparing for major demonstrations over the holiday weekend

Toronto police are preparing for large scale demonstrations this weekend that could disrupt some of your holiday plans. Shauna Hunt reports.

23h ago

2:02
A slippery start to the holiday weekend
A slippery start to the holiday weekend

Overnight patches of freezing rain or mixed precipitation will change over to rain by Saturday morning as temperatures climb. The mild temperatures will continue through the weekend and into Christmas Day.

23h ago

2:55
Toronto family's journey to find their 'donor siblings'
Toronto family's journey to find their 'donor siblings'

After a brother and sister learned that they were donor conceived, they took DNA tests which revealed they had several 'donor siblings' in Canada. Erica Natividad with their story and the questions that remain. 
1:47
Toronto Police expect several protests leading up to Christmas
Toronto Police expect several protests leading up to Christmas

Toronto Police say they are preparing for multiple demonstrations in the city over the holiday weekend. Shauna Hunt reports on how officers are preparing for what's to come, and their message to demonstrators.

More Videos