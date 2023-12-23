Czech Republic holds a national day of mourning for the victims of its worst mass killing

Mourners bring flowers and candles placing them outside the building of Philosophical Faculty of Charles University in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. A lone gunman opened fire at a university on Thursday, killing more than a dozen people and injuring dozens. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Karel Janicek, The Associated Press

Posted December 23, 2023 5:00 am.

Last Updated December 23, 2023 5:12 am.

PRAGUE (AP) — National flags on public buildings were at half-staff and people across the Czech Republic are set to observe a minute of silence as the country holds a day of national mourning on Saturday to honor the victims of the worst mass killing in Czech history.

The shooting inside a university building at the heart of the Czech capital on Thursday left 14 dead and dozens injured.

Police and prosecutors said they have evidence the 24-year-old shooter also killed his father earlier in the day and a man and a baby in Prague last week.

Bells will toll at churches at noon and a Mass at St. Vitus cathedral in Prague, the biggest in the country, will be celebrated for the victims. President Petr Pavel is scheduled to attend the service that is open to everyone.

Similar religious services will be held in other cities and towns, while Christmas markets in a number of places were closed or reduced their programs amid boosted security measures.

Authorities said that 13 people died at the scene in the Faculty of Arts of Charles University and one died later in a hospital. A total of 25 people were wounded, including three foreign nationals.

Milos Vystrcil, speaker of Parliament’s upper house, the Senate, was among many who have been coming together to light candles at an impromptu memorial for the victims created in front of the university headquarters.

“It’s been a horrible experience for us all but it still can’t be compared with what the victims had to experience at the time of the attack and what their dear ones have to experience now,” Vystrcil said.

“I think that to help them at this point we express our support and that’s what we’re all doing now.”

The 14 who died have been identified and their names have been gradually released.

The university confirmed two staff members were among them, including the head of the Institute of Music Sciences, Lenka Hlávková. First-year student Lucie Spindlerova was another, said the Lidove noviny daily, where she also worked.

The shooter, who killed himself as police closed in, was Czech and a student at the Faculty of Arts .

Investigators do not suspect a link to any extremist ideology or groups. Officials said they believed he acted alone. His motive is not yet clear.

Previously, the nation’s worst mass shooting was in 2015, when a gunman opened fire in the southeastern town of Uhersky Brod, killing eight before fatally shooting himself.

Karel Janicek, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Toronto, GTA under freezing rain warning
Toronto, GTA under freezing rain warning

Toronto and most of the GTA are under a freezing rain warning as the Christmas long weekend begins. Environment Canada says freezing rain is expected to begin overnight and carry into Saturday morning,...

10h ago

Toronto police expecting several major protests leading up to Christmas
Toronto police expecting several major protests leading up to Christmas

Toronto police are anticipating another round of demonstrations in the downtown core this weekend and are reminding people to remain respectful on the heels of recent protests in the city that became heated. Deputy...

10h ago

Coalition of community leaders demand action, funding for refugees and asylum seekers
Coalition of community leaders demand action, funding for refugees and asylum seekers

A coalition of community leaders is urging the federal government to take immediate action to address what they describe as a crisis on Toronto streets. Funding is desperately needed to shelter the growing...

8h ago

Toronto family finds multiple donor siblings through DNA kits
Toronto family finds multiple donor siblings through DNA kits

It was on Father’s Day weekend in 2018, when Andrew Fleming was 32 years old that he learned a shocking secret from his parents. "My dad, who I believed [was my dad], who raised me, was not actually...

9h ago

