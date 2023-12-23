Lakeshore West GO train briefly delayed after 2 people injured near Burlington

GO Train at Union Station in Toronto.
Undated photo of a GO Train at Union Station in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By John Marchesan

Posted December 23, 2023 9:41 pm.

Last Updated December 23, 2023 9:58 pm.

GO Transit says train service on the Lakeshore West line is moving again after following an incident near Burlington on Saturday night.

Just before 9:30 p.m. the transit agency was warning of “significant delays” and possible cancellations after reporting someone had been struck by a train.

Exact details were not immediately available but transit officials said two people had sustained “minor injuries” in the incident.

Despite several train delays and departures from Niagara Falls GO, West Harbour GO and Aldershot GO, officials said all other trains would resume moving through the area.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage protest inside Eaton Centre
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage protest inside Eaton Centre

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged a brief sit-in at the Eaton Centre on Saturday night. The group could be heard chanting "While you’re shopping, bombs are dropping” as Christmas shoppers mingled...

3h ago

1 dead, another injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall
1 dead, another injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall

A man died in a shooting Saturday at a shopping mall in central Florida in which the victim was apparently “targeted” for the attack, police said. Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken told reporters Saturday...

2h ago

Canadian Blood Services holding several drives over the holidays to increase donations
Canadian Blood Services holding several drives over the holidays to increase donations

Through the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping, there is one gift that can serve as a lifeline to someone in need. That gift can be given through the Canadian Blood Services as they hold several blood...

2h ago

Woman wanted in violent assault in Danforth neighbourhood
Woman wanted in violent assault in Danforth neighbourhood

Toronto police are looking to identify a woman wanted in connection with a violent assault in the city's Danforth neighbourhood. Investigators say a man in his 20s was inside a Circle K store at a gas...

4h ago

Top Stories

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage protest inside Eaton Centre
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage protest inside Eaton Centre

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged a brief sit-in at the Eaton Centre on Saturday night. The group could be heard chanting "While you’re shopping, bombs are dropping” as Christmas shoppers mingled...

3h ago

1 dead, another injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall
1 dead, another injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall

A man died in a shooting Saturday at a shopping mall in central Florida in which the victim was apparently “targeted” for the attack, police said. Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken told reporters Saturday...

2h ago

Canadian Blood Services holding several drives over the holidays to increase donations
Canadian Blood Services holding several drives over the holidays to increase donations

Through the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping, there is one gift that can serve as a lifeline to someone in need. That gift can be given through the Canadian Blood Services as they hold several blood...

2h ago

Woman wanted in violent assault in Danforth neighbourhood
Woman wanted in violent assault in Danforth neighbourhood

Toronto police are looking to identify a woman wanted in connection with a violent assault in the city's Danforth neighbourhood. Investigators say a man in his 20s was inside a Circle K store at a gas...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
Junction Residents Association builds 'Hate has no home here' campaign
Junction Residents Association builds 'Hate has no home here' campaign

In order to build inclusivity in The Junction neighbourhood, a group of residents has developed the 'Hate has no home here' campaign. Nick Westoll has more.

2:50
Toronto police preparing for major demonstrations over the holiday weekend
Toronto police preparing for major demonstrations over the holiday weekend

Toronto police are preparing for large scale demonstrations this weekend that could disrupt some of your holiday plans. Shauna Hunt reports.

2:02
A slippery start to the holiday weekend
A slippery start to the holiday weekend

Overnight patches of freezing rain or mixed precipitation will change over to rain by Saturday morning as temperatures climb. The mild temperatures will continue through the weekend and into Christmas Day.
2:55
Toronto family's journey to find their 'donor siblings'
Toronto family's journey to find their 'donor siblings'

After a brother and sister learned that they were donor conceived, they took DNA tests which revealed they had several 'donor siblings' in Canada. Erica Natividad with their story and the questions that remain. 
1:47
Toronto Police expect several protests leading up to Christmas
Toronto Police expect several protests leading up to Christmas

Toronto Police say they are preparing for multiple demonstrations in the city over the holiday weekend. Shauna Hunt reports on how officers are preparing for what's to come, and their message to demonstrators.

More Videos