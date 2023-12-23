Lakeshore West GO train briefly delayed after 2 people injured near Burlington

GO Transit says train service on the Lakeshore West line is moving again after following an incident near Burlington on Saturday night.

Just before 9:30 p.m. the transit agency was warning of “significant delays” and possible cancellations after reporting someone had been struck by a train.

Exact details were not immediately available but transit officials said two people had sustained “minor injuries” in the incident.

Despite several train delays and departures from Niagara Falls GO, West Harbour GO and Aldershot GO, officials said all other trains would resume moving through the area.