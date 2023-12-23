London police investigate the alleged theft of a Banksy stop sign decorated with military drones

A person removes a piece of art work by Banksy, which shows what looks like three drones on a traffic stop sign, which was unveiled at the intersection of Southampton Way and Commercial Way in Peckham, south east London, Friday Dec. 22, 2023. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP) PA

By The Associated Press

Posted December 23, 2023 12:26 pm.

Last Updated December 23, 2023 12:42 pm.

LONDON (AP) — Detectives are investigating the alleged theft of a Banksy work of art after witnesses shot photos and video of a man removing a red stop sign adorned with three military drones, London police said Saturday.

The sign was taken less than an hour after the elusive street artist posted a photo of the work on his Instagram page Friday.

Video showed a man with bolt cutters climbing up on a bicycle to remove the work from a sign post on a street corner in the Peckham area of south London while another man steadied the bike. The man who cut the sign free then ran off with it in his hand.

A voice on a video of the incident could be heard saying, “it makes me so annoyed,” as the man ran away.

A witness who only wanted to be called Alex told the PA news agency that the small crowd of people that had shown up to view the work stood around watching as the scene unfolded.

“We said, ‘What are you doing? But no one really knew what to do, we sort of just watched it happen,” Alex said. “We were all a bit bemused; there was some honking of car horns.”

The Metropolitan Police asked for help from anyone with information about the reported theft. No arrest had been made by late Saturday afternoon.

Jasmine Ali, deputy leader of the local borough council, called for the piece to be returned.

“It should not have been removed and we’d like it back so everyone in the community can enjoy Banksy’s brilliant work,” Ali said.

The stop sign was replaced.

Banksy’s thought-provoking and satirical art often takes aim at war. Many of his followers on Instagram interpreted the work as calling for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

The Associated Press



Top Stories

Man dead after late night shooting in Toronto's east end
Man dead after late night shooting in Toronto's east end

A man succumbed to his injuries from a shooting in the Danforth Avenue and Woodbine Avenue area on Friday night. Police responded to reports of gunshots at approximately 11:40 p.m. and arrived on scene...

35m ago

1 dead, 1 injured from shooting in Steeles and Weston area
1 dead, 1 injured from shooting in Steeles and Weston area

One male has died and another has serious injuries from a shooting in the Steeles Avenue West and Weston Road on Saturday morning. Toronto police responded to a call at approximately 1:53 a.m. for...

2h ago

Rising prices, shrinking libraries: How streaming TV is shaking down in Canada
Rising prices, shrinking libraries: How streaming TV is shaking down in Canada

TORONTO — Streaming television forever changed how Canadians watch their favourite shows, offering a seemingly bottomless library of commercial-free programming for a dirt-cheap price. Now, the overlords...

5h ago

Israel strikes 2 homes, killing more than 90 Palestinians while hundreds have been detained
Israel strikes 2 homes, killing more than 90 Palestinians while hundreds have been detained

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — More than 90 Palestinians, including dozens from an extended family, were killed in Israeli airstrikes on two homes, rescuers and hospital officials said Saturday, a day after...

1h ago

