Man in life-threatening condition after being shot in Vaughan

York Regional Police cruiser
A York Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted December 23, 2023 2:31 pm.

Last Updated December 23, 2023 3:40 pm.

A man is in life-threatening condition following a shooting in a plaza in Vaughan on Saturday morning.

Police responded to reports of a shooting just before 9:30 a.m. at 4040 Highway 7 West.

When they arrived they found a 34-year-old man with critical injuries. He was taken to a local trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or anyone who has dashcam or video surveillance is asked to contact police.

