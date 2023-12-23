Man in life-threatening condition after being shot in Vaughan
Posted December 23, 2023 2:31 pm.
Last Updated December 23, 2023 3:40 pm.
A man is in life-threatening condition following a shooting in a plaza in Vaughan on Saturday morning.
Police responded to reports of a shooting just before 9:30 a.m. at 4040 Highway 7 West.
When they arrived they found a 34-year-old man with critical injuries. He was taken to a local trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or anyone who has dashcam or video surveillance is asked to contact police.