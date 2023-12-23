Polish president says he’ll veto a spending bill, in a blow to the new government of Donald Tusk

FILE - Poland President Andrzej Duda speaks at an event in support of tripling global nuclear capacity by 2050 during at the COP28 U.N. Climate Summit, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Poland’s president says he intends to veto a spending bill which includes money for public media and raises for teachers, dealing a blow to the new pro-European Union government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk. President Andrzej Duda said Saturday, Dec. 23 he would veto the bill that includes 3 billion zlotys ($762 million) for public media and would propose a bill of his own. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, file) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted December 23, 2023 3:01 pm.

Last Updated December 23, 2023 3:12 pm.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president said Saturday that he intends to veto a spending bill which includes money for public media and raises for teachers, dealing a blow to the new pro-European Union government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

President Andrzej Duda said he would veto the bill that includes 3 billion zlotys ($762 million) for public media and would propose a bill of his own instead.

It comes after Tusk’s government this week week fired the directors of state television, radio and the government-run news agency, a step it said was necessary to reestablish independent media in Poland.

Public media in Poland is funded by taxpayers and is legally required to be free of political bias. However, Law and Justice, the populist right-wing ruling party that held power for eight years until this month, used media as a propaganda mouthpiece that spread disinformation and xenophobic and homophobic content.

Tusk won power on promises to restore democratic norms, including through the reform of public media. But Poles have been debating whether his government was setting new negative examples in the way it took control over public media. The culture minister replaced the heads of state media and TVP Info, a 24-hour news network, which went off air on Wednesday and is not yet broadcasting again.

The Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights in Warsaw said Friday that it had doubts about whether a member of the government should be making decisions about changes in leadership positions in public media.

“We realize that political and legal conditions make such reforms very difficult,” the human rights group wrote. “However, we cannot help but notice that the manner of initiating changes in public media raises serious legal doubts.”

Some others defended the Tusk government’s move, saying it had to act to stop media that were producing propaganda, and that the government should ultimately be judged on whether it manages to establish objective media outlets free from political bias.

Duda, who is politically aligned with Law and Justice, harshly condemned the government’s takeover of public media, warning that he won’t accept moves that he believes to be against the law.

The president has the right to veto legislation and can propose legislation of his own. Duda remains in office for another year and a half, and his veto is an early sign of difficulties Tusk is likely to face in putting forward his agenda.

“There cannot be consent to this in view of the flagrant violation of the Constitution and the principles of a democratic state of law. Public media must first be repaired reliably and legally,” Duda tweeted in announcing his planned veto.

In response, Tusk tweeted that Duda’s move would block raises for preschool and other teachers.

“Shame on you. Merry Christmas, President. I reassure those affected: we will deal with it,” Tusk said.

It was not clear how Tusk would manage to overcome the obstacle. His coalition holds a majority of 248 seats in the 460-seat Sejm, or parliament, but is short of the three-fifths majority needed to override presidential vetoes

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

90-year-old pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Georgetown
90-year-old pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Georgetown

A 90-year-old pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Georgetown on Saturday morning. Halton police responded to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle just before 7:30...

27m ago

Man in life-threatening condition after being shot in Vaughan
Man in life-threatening condition after being shot in Vaughan

A man is in life-threatening condition following a shooting in a plaza in Vaughan on Saturday morning. Police responded to reports of a shooting just before 9:30 a.m. at 4040 Highway 7 West. When...

24m ago

Man dead after late night shooting in Toronto's east end
Man dead after late night shooting in Toronto's east end

A man is dead following a shooting in the east end of the city on Friday night. Police responded to reports of gunshots in the Danforth Avenue and Woodbine Avenue area at approximately 11:40 p.m. When...

11m ago

45 brands of caffeinated energy drinks recalled due to caffeine content and labelling issues
45 brands of caffeinated energy drinks recalled due to caffeine content and labelling issues

Health Canada has expanded a wide-ranging recall of 45 caffeinated energy drinks they say are unsafe due to caffeine content and labelling issues. The Dec. 22nd update includes products that do not...

37m ago

Top Stories

90-year-old pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Georgetown
90-year-old pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Georgetown

A 90-year-old pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Georgetown on Saturday morning. Halton police responded to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle just before 7:30...

27m ago

Man in life-threatening condition after being shot in Vaughan
Man in life-threatening condition after being shot in Vaughan

A man is in life-threatening condition following a shooting in a plaza in Vaughan on Saturday morning. Police responded to reports of a shooting just before 9:30 a.m. at 4040 Highway 7 West. When...

24m ago

Man dead after late night shooting in Toronto's east end
Man dead after late night shooting in Toronto's east end

A man is dead following a shooting in the east end of the city on Friday night. Police responded to reports of gunshots in the Danforth Avenue and Woodbine Avenue area at approximately 11:40 p.m. When...

11m ago

45 brands of caffeinated energy drinks recalled due to caffeine content and labelling issues
45 brands of caffeinated energy drinks recalled due to caffeine content and labelling issues

Health Canada has expanded a wide-ranging recall of 45 caffeinated energy drinks they say are unsafe due to caffeine content and labelling issues. The Dec. 22nd update includes products that do not...

37m ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
Junction Residents Association builds 'Hate has no home here' campaign
Junction Residents Association builds 'Hate has no home here' campaign

In order to build inclusivity in The Junction neighbourhood, a group of residents has developed the 'Hate has no home here' campaign. Nick Westoll has more.

20h ago

2:50
Toronto police preparing for major demonstrations over the holiday weekend
Toronto police preparing for major demonstrations over the holiday weekend

Toronto police are preparing for large scale demonstrations this weekend that could disrupt some of your holiday plans. Shauna Hunt reports.

21h ago

2:02
A slippery start to the holiday weekend
A slippery start to the holiday weekend

Overnight patches of freezing rain or mixed precipitation will change over to rain by Saturday morning as temperatures climb. The mild temperatures will continue through the weekend and into Christmas Day.

22h ago

2:55
Toronto family's journey to find their 'donor siblings'
Toronto family's journey to find their 'donor siblings'

After a brother and sister learned that they were donor conceived, they took DNA tests which revealed they had several 'donor siblings' in Canada. Erica Natividad with their story and the questions that remain. 

23h ago

1:47
Toronto Police expect several protests leading up to Christmas
Toronto Police expect several protests leading up to Christmas

Toronto Police say they are preparing for multiple demonstrations in the city over the holiday weekend. Shauna Hunt reports on how officers are preparing for what's to come, and their message to demonstrators.

More Videos